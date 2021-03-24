IND USA
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow, in Medinipur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

In Kerala roadshow, Amit Shah takes jibe at Congress; says confident BJP will form govt

Shah also asserted the BJP will form its government after the assembly election and said that voters in Kerala are now seeing the party as an alternative to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:13 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress as he called both the party and its leadership "confused" ahead of the assembly elections. Addressing a roadshow in Kerala's Thrippunithura town, Shah said that Congress is contesting against the communists in in the state while in Bengal it is fighting along with them. "Congress party and its leadership, both are confused, he added," according to news agency ANI.

He also asserted the BJP will form its government after the assembly election and said that voters in Kerala are now seeing the party as an alternative to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). The LDF is led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) party. "The people of Kerala are fed up of LDF and UDF. The people here are seeing Bharatiya Janata Party as an alternative. I am sure that we will perform well in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections," ANI reported Shah as saying.

In Kerala, elections for the 140-member Legislative Assembly will take place on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2. The BJP is in a triangular battle with UDF and LDF. It is hoping to make inroads in the state as both have held power in the state alternately over the last four decades. This year as well, many pre-election surveys have indicated a close fight between LDF and UDF.

Further speaking during the roadshow, Shah attacked chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case and asked him to explain whether his former principal secretary M Sivashankar was involved in it or not.

The roadshow which began from the east fort of Thrippunithura town concluded near the Poornathrayeesa temple. It witnesses a large number of people as the senior BJP leader and the Union home minister greeted them from the top of a decorated mini truck.

