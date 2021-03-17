Sitaram Yechury’s Sabarimala comment gives Cong, BJP ammo to attack Kerala govt
The Congress and the BJP on Wednesday claimed that Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s defence of the Kerala government’s handling of the protests at the Sabarimnala temple more than two years ago showed that the regret expressed by a minister was a was a smokescreen ahead of the assembly election.
The attack by the Congress and the BJP came after Yechury’s statement in Delhi on Wednesday that the party’s position on the Sabarimala temple was right.
Yechury told a news channel in Delhi that he had no idea why Kerala Temple Affairs Minister Kadakampally Surendran expressed regrets over the handling of the protests against the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and that the party’s position remained same as it was based on policy of equality as enshrined in the constitution.
Last week the minister had expressed regrets over violent incidents that unfolded at the hill temple in late 2018 when the government tried to implement a Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine.
“I don’t know in which context Surendran said this. As far as the party is concerned its position remains the same. We believe in equality. The elected government was duty-bound to implement the verdict of the highest court of the country,” he said and insisted that the party’s position on the contentious issue was right.
“The Supreme Court verdict upheld equality. The government has no other option but to implement it,” he said.
When asked about this, the minister refused to comment. “I don’t want to flare it up. No comments on the issue,” Surendran said in Kazhakootam on the outskirts of the state capital from where he is seeking re-election. His main opponent Shobha Surendran (BJP) said Sabarimala will be her main poll issue. “How can he shed tears now? He presided over the brutal attack on devotees,” she said.
The Congress and the BJP sought to leverage Yechury’s comments to corner the government. The two parties said the comments exposed the hollowness of the recent soft corner of the party towards devotees. “The party has insulted devotees again. The state minister’s regret was only aimed at some votes,” said opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.
Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has asked the government to withdraw its affidavit in the court and describe it as one of the main reasons that led to the verdict in 2018. “If the government is sincere enough it has to withdraw its affidavit and ask for status quo at the temple. The affidavit filed during the regime of the last government created all troubles,” he said.
BJP’s Kerala unit president K Surendran the two contrasting comments by the two CPI (M) leaders exposed the party’s double standard.
“The party’s double standard is exposed yet again. Many devotees were making regular rounds to the court for chanting hymns during the height of protest. Yechury has now made it clear that the party is not with devotees. Devotees can’t be deceived like this,” Surendran said.
In 2018 the state had witnessed high drama and violence as at least 18 women in the age group of 10-50 were prevented by protesting devotees when they tried to enter the temple after the SC verdict. The ruling CPI(M) had drawn flak for its hastiness in implementing the verdict. The state has witnessed five shutdowns during the three-month pilgrimage season in 2018. After widespread protests, revision petitions were referred to a nine-member bench by the apex court.
When the opposition raked the issue again, the government withdrew close to 5,000 cases registered during the stir last month.
The state government’s handling of the temple issue was one of the reasons for the drubbing of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the last general election in which it lost all but one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. The CPI (M) had recently instructed its leaders not to make any sweeping comment on the temple issue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sitaram Yechury’s Sabarimala comment gives Cong, BJP ammo to attack Kerala govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PC Thomas-led faction leaves NDA ahead of Kerala Assembly election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS ideologue leaves BJP red-faced with claim of secret understanding with Left
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalit woman seeking justice for minor daughters to contest against Kerala CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Congress leader PC Chacko, who left party last week, joins NCP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Congress list has 55% new faces, party calls it ‘generational shift’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP names 112 in Kerala; Cong fields over 50% new candidates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala polls: Denied ticket, Mahila Congress chief tonsures head
- It may be for the first time that any leader in any political party in Kerala had taken such a step to register their protest against the party leadership for denying poll ticket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala assembly polls: Cong candidates not decided on merit , says K Sudhakaran
- Sudhakaran, who is also the Congress Working President in Kerala said that he was not even consulted for the selection process of candidates for Kannur, his political turf and alleged candidates are being selected based on their "groups".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP announces names for 125 seats in Kerala; Sreedharan to contest from Palakkad
- BJP's list of candidates also include Rajya Sabha MPs KJ Alphons and Suresh Gopi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala polls: High drama over speculations of Chandy shifting constituency
- The two-time Chief Minister has been representing Puthupally in the state Assembly for the last 51 years since 1970s.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala polls: Congress will announce candidates on Sunday, says ex-CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress decided candidates on 'caste, religious lines', alleges Kerala INTUC
- "The candidates in Congress have been decided on the basis of caste, religion, and groups. The personal interests of some leaders are reflected in the selection of candidates," Chandrasekharan said in a press meet on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox