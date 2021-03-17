IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Sitaram Yechury’s Sabarimala comment gives Cong, BJP ammo to attack Kerala govt
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury defended the Kerala government’s handling of the protests in Sabarimala temple. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury defended the Kerala government’s handling of the protests in Sabarimala temple. (HT FILE PHOTO)
kerala assembly election

Sitaram Yechury’s Sabarimala comment gives Cong, BJP ammo to attack Kerala govt

The Congress and the BJP sought to leverage Sitaram Yechury’s comments on the Sabarimala issue to corner the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala. The two parties said his comments exposed the hollowness of the recent soft corner of the CPI (M) towards devotees.
READ FULL STORY
By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:34 PM IST

The Congress and the BJP on Wednesday claimed that Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s defence of the Kerala government’s handling of the protests at the Sabarimnala temple more than two years ago showed that the regret expressed by a minister was a was a smokescreen ahead of the assembly election.

The attack by the Congress and the BJP came after Yechury’s statement in Delhi on Wednesday that the party’s position on the Sabarimala temple was right.

Yechury told a news channel in Delhi that he had no idea why Kerala Temple Affairs Minister Kadakampally Surendran expressed regrets over the handling of the protests against the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and that the party’s position remained same as it was based on policy of equality as enshrined in the constitution.

Last week the minister had expressed regrets over violent incidents that unfolded at the hill temple in late 2018 when the government tried to implement a Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine.

“I don’t know in which context Surendran said this. As far as the party is concerned its position remains the same. We believe in equality. The elected government was duty-bound to implement the verdict of the highest court of the country,” he said and insisted that the party’s position on the contentious issue was right.

“The Supreme Court verdict upheld equality. The government has no other option but to implement it,” he said.

When asked about this, the minister refused to comment. “I don’t want to flare it up. No comments on the issue,” Surendran said in Kazhakootam on the outskirts of the state capital from where he is seeking re-election. His main opponent Shobha Surendran (BJP) said Sabarimala will be her main poll issue. “How can he shed tears now? He presided over the brutal attack on devotees,” she said.

The Congress and the BJP sought to leverage Yechury’s comments to corner the government. The two parties said the comments exposed the hollowness of the recent soft corner of the party towards devotees. “The party has insulted devotees again. The state minister’s regret was only aimed at some votes,” said opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has asked the government to withdraw its affidavit in the court and describe it as one of the main reasons that led to the verdict in 2018. “If the government is sincere enough it has to withdraw its affidavit and ask for status quo at the temple. The affidavit filed during the regime of the last government created all troubles,” he said.

BJP’s Kerala unit president K Surendran the two contrasting comments by the two CPI (M) leaders exposed the party’s double standard.

“The party’s double standard is exposed yet again. Many devotees were making regular rounds to the court for chanting hymns during the height of protest. Yechury has now made it clear that the party is not with devotees. Devotees can’t be deceived like this,” Surendran said.

In 2018 the state had witnessed high drama and violence as at least 18 women in the age group of 10-50 were prevented by protesting devotees when they tried to enter the temple after the SC verdict. The ruling CPI(M) had drawn flak for its hastiness in implementing the verdict. The state has witnessed five shutdowns during the three-month pilgrimage season in 2018. After widespread protests, revision petitions were referred to a nine-member bench by the apex court.

When the opposition raked the issue again, the government withdrew close to 5,000 cases registered during the stir last month.

The state government’s handling of the temple issue was one of the reasons for the drubbing of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the last general election in which it lost all but one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. The CPI (M) had recently instructed its leaders not to make any sweeping comment on the temple issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury defended the Kerala government’s handling of the protests in Sabarimala temple. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury defended the Kerala government’s handling of the protests in Sabarimala temple. (HT FILE PHOTO)
kerala assembly election

Sitaram Yechury’s Sabarimala comment gives Cong, BJP ammo to attack Kerala govt

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The Congress and the BJP sought to leverage Sitaram Yechury’s comments on the Sabarimala issue to corner the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala. The two parties said his comments exposed the hollowness of the recent soft corner of the CPI (M) towards devotees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of PC Thomas.(Lok Sabha)
File photo of PC Thomas.(Lok Sabha)
kerala assembly election

PC Thomas-led faction leaves NDA ahead of Kerala Assembly election

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Thomas helped the NDA register the NDA its maiden electoral victory in Kerala in 2004. His faction contested on four constituencies in the last election, but this time, the BJP was not ready to part with a single seat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb during an election rally in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (PTI)
Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb during an election rally in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (PTI)
kerala assembly election

RSS ideologue leaves BJP red-faced with claim of secret understanding with Left

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Former editor of the Organiser and senior functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) R Balashankar said he suspected a discreet understanding between the BJP and the Left Front in at least three constituencies - Chenganoor, Aranmula and Ranni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
kerala assembly election

Dalit woman seeking justice for minor daughters to contest against Kerala CM

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The woman insisted that he wa not being prompted by any political party although the Congress said it is likely to support her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Congress leader PC Chacko joins Nationalist Congress Party, in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.
Former Congress leader PC Chacko joins Nationalist Congress Party, in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.
kerala assembly election

Former Congress leader PC Chacko, who left party last week, joins NCP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:42 PM IST
"Once again, I am back in the LDF as a part of NCP," Chacko said after joining the party formally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
kerala assembly election

Kerala Congress list has 55% new faces, party calls it ‘generational shift’

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Only three candidates are above 70, including former CM Oommen Chandy, and only eight women figured in the list. This time in Congress list, 42 are graduates, two medical doctors and two PhD scholars as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the Assembly polls, in Kochi, Friday, March 5, 2021. (PTI)
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the Assembly polls, in Kochi, Friday, March 5, 2021. (PTI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadam

PTI, Kannur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur collectorate at around 11 AM following Covid-19 protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
E Sreedharan and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy were among the prominent names that figured in the candidate list released by the BJP and Congress(ANI Photo)
E Sreedharan and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy were among the prominent names that figured in the candidate list released by the BJP and Congress(ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

BJP names 112 in Kerala; Cong fields over 50% new candidates

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvanthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:12 AM IST
Actor Suresh Gopi and leader of opposition in the state Ramesh Chennithala were also given tickets by the two parties for the upcoming polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lathika Subhash shaved her head sitting at the front courtyard of the party office as a mark of protest for being denied ticket. (HT photo by K Santhosh)
Lathika Subhash shaved her head sitting at the front courtyard of the party office as a mark of protest for being denied ticket. (HT photo by K Santhosh)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: Denied ticket, Mahila Congress chief tonsures head

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • It may be for the first time that any leader in any political party in Kerala had taken such a step to register their protest against the party leadership for denying poll ticket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior party leader and MP K Sudhakaran(ANI)
Senior party leader and MP K Sudhakaran(ANI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly polls: Cong candidates not decided on merit , says K Sudhakaran

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • Sudhakaran, who is also the Congress Working President in Kerala said that he was not even consulted for the selection process of candidates for Kannur, his political turf and alleged candidates are being selected based on their "groups".
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan will fight the upcoming polls from Palakkad against current MLA Shafi Parambhil (Congress)(PTI File)
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan will fight the upcoming polls from Palakkad against current MLA Shafi Parambhil (Congress)(PTI File)
kerala assembly election

BJP announces names for 125 seats in Kerala; Sreedharan to contest from Palakkad

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram/ New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST
  • BJP's list of candidates also include Rajya Sabha MPs KJ Alphons and Suresh Gopi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, who got back home from Delhi this morning, was even waylaid by the supporters and appealed him not to switch to any other constituency(HT File Photo)
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, who got back home from Delhi this morning, was even waylaid by the supporters and appealed him not to switch to any other constituency(HT File Photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: High drama over speculations of Chandy shifting constituency

PTI, Thiruvanathapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • The two-time Chief Minister has been representing Puthupally in the state Assembly for the last 51 years since 1970s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy claimed the cases were “politically motivated”.(HT File Photo)
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy claimed the cases were “politically motivated”.(HT File Photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: Congress will announce candidates on Sunday, says ex-CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The Congress party on Friday announced that 81 candidates have been finalised, out of the 91 seats it will be contesting in Kerala. However, it did not announce the names of these candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
india news

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Kerala’s political economy has undergone a radical shift in the last six-and-a-half decades, and particularly in the latter half of this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6.(HT Photo)
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6.(HT Photo)
kerala assembly election

Congress decided candidates on 'caste, religious lines', alleges Kerala INTUC

ANI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • "The candidates in Congress have been decided on the basis of caste, religion, and groups. The personal interests of some leaders are reflected in the selection of candidates," Chandrasekharan said in a press meet on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP