UDF holds dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Kerala's Idukki against ruling LDF

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has organised a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Kerala's Idukki district on Thursday. The opposition front is protesting against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) for not amending the land assignment act.

The day-long protest comes weeks before Assembly elections in Kerala where the two fronts are pitted against each other. While it has been the history of Kerala to alternatively give chance to LDF and UDF, this time the ruling alliance is trying to break this tradition. The UDF, meanwhile, is determined to unseat the LDF.

The protest which started from 6 am, will continue till 6 pm, but the UDF leaders said that they will not force shop owners to down shutters.

According to the UDF, the district administration in a recent order banned constructions other than houses on land with title deeds issued under the land assignment act of 1964.

The state government, in 2019, issued orders on restrictions in land use aiming to curb unauthorised constructions. However, due to opposition from the public, an all-party meeting in December last year agreed to make necessary amendments to the act.

The UDF leaders alleged that the government has not yet taken any steps to make necessary amendments.

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took a jibe at the LDF describing it as 'Lies, Deception, Fraud'.

"The LDF can be described as 'Lies, Deception, Fraud. Five years of CPIM-led LDF rule has turned God's own country as the capital of unemployment, corruption, crime and callous health services," Surjewala said while speaking at a press conference in Kochi.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, according to the schedued announced by the Election Commission.

The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly.