A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the Assembly polls, in Kochi. (PTI Photo)
What makes electoral politics in Kerala unique?

  • Kerala is not the only state where political power changes hands regularly. Tamil Nadu had this tradition for 32 uninterrupted years, until J Jayalalithaa led the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to a consecutive victory in the 2016 elections.
By Roshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:11 AM IST

If the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) manages to secure a majority in the Kerala elections scheduled for April 6, it will create history. Kerala’s voters have rotated power between the LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) since 1982.

To be sure, Kerala is not the only state where political power changes hands regularly. Tamil Nadu had this tradition for 32 uninterrupted years, until J Jayalalithaa led the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to a consecutive victory in the 2016 elections. Rajasthan too has been electing a Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in turn since 1993.

In Karnataka, the Congress and BJP have won alternate assembly elections since 2004. To be sure, the BJP was the single largest party but failed to secure a majority of its own in the in 2018 elections.

What makes Kerala’s polity unique is the fact that neither the CPI(M) nor the Congress, the leading parties of the two major political formations, enjoy the kind of political dominance which their counterparts (or units) in Tamil Nadu or Rajasthan do.

An HT analysis shows that the reasons for this are to be found in the state’s uniquely multicultural society and entrenched pockets of support for various political actors in different parts of Kerala. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

What makes Kerala’s polity unique is the fact that neither the CPI(M) nor the Congress, the leading parties of the two major political formations, enjoy the kind of political dominance which their counterparts (or units) in Tamil Nadu or Rajasthan do.(HT Illustration)
LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan (C) rleaing the ruling front’s manifesto ahead of Kerala Assembly polls in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (PTI)
LDF manifesto in Kerala promises pension for housewives, 40 lakh new jobs

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:36 PM IST
At the release of the manifesto, LDF leaders said the front was certain to retain power and the government intended to showcase more welfare and developmental works in the next five years.
BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan having sadya at the house of a party worker. (HT Photo)
Retaining Nemom key to BJP’s Kerala push

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:33 AM IST
  • With nearly 200,000 voters, the urban constituency has a sizable upper caste Hindu population.
“We have made it clear that we are with believers. Once the court takes a final decision we will talk to all concerned parties,” said Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
'Parties using Sabarimala issue to target govt': Pinarayi Vijayan

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:26 AM IST
  • Expressing confidence that the Left Democratic Front, led by CPI(M), will return to power, the CM said the opposition parties were targeting the government with an eye on elections.
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the assembly polls, in Kochi. (PTI)
Kerala: A state of multi-layered bipolar polity

By Roshan Kishore and Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The southern state has a uniquely multicultural society and there are entrenched pockets of support for various political actors in different parts of Kerala
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury defended the Kerala government’s handling of the protests in Sabarimala temple. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Sitaram Yechury’s Sabarimala comment gives Cong, BJP ammo to attack Kerala govt

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The Congress and the BJP sought to leverage Sitaram Yechury’s comments on the Sabarimala issue to corner the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala. The two parties said his comments exposed the hollowness of the recent soft corner of the CPI (M) towards devotees.
File photo of PC Thomas.(Lok Sabha)
PC Thomas-led faction leaves NDA ahead of Kerala Assembly election

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Thomas helped the NDA register the NDA its maiden electoral victory in Kerala in 2004. His faction contested on four constituencies in the last election, but this time, the BJP was not ready to part with a single seat.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press meet, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Need third front in country, says NCP's Sharad Pawar, welcomes PC Chacko

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Pawar's comments came after Chacko, a former member of Parliament from Thrissur Lok Sabha seat from the Congress party, joined the NCP formally in presence of NCP chief and Yechury.
Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb during an election rally in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (PTI)
RSS ideologue leaves BJP red-faced with claim of secret understanding with Left

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Former editor of the Organiser and senior functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) R Balashankar said he suspected a discreet understanding between the BJP and the Left Front in at least three constituencies - Chenganoor, Aranmula and Ranni.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
Dalit woman seeking justice for minor daughters to contest against Kerala CM

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The woman insisted that he wa not being prompted by any political party although the Congress said it is likely to support her.
Former Congress leader PC Chacko joins Nationalist Congress Party, in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.
Former Congress leader PC Chacko, who left party last week, joins NCP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:42 PM IST
"Once again, I am back in the LDF as a part of NCP," Chacko said after joining the party formally.
Representational Image.
Kerala Congress list has 55% new faces, party calls it ‘generational shift’

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Only three candidates are above 70, including former CM Oommen Chandy, and only eight women figured in the list. This time in Congress list, 42 are graduates, two medical doctors and two PhD scholars as well
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the Assembly polls, in Kochi, Friday, March 5, 2021. (PTI)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadam

PTI, Kannur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur collectorate at around 11 AM following Covid-19 protocols.
E Sreedharan and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy were among the prominent names that figured in the candidate list released by the BJP and Congress(ANI Photo)
BJP names 112 in Kerala; Cong fields over 50% new candidates

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvanthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:12 AM IST
Actor Suresh Gopi and leader of opposition in the state Ramesh Chennithala were also given tickets by the two parties for the upcoming polls.
Lathika Subhash shaved her head sitting at the front courtyard of the party office as a mark of protest for being denied ticket. (HT photo by K Santhosh)
Kerala polls: Denied ticket, Mahila Congress chief tonsures head

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • It may be for the first time that any leader in any political party in Kerala had taken such a step to register their protest against the party leadership for denying poll ticket.
Senior party leader and MP K Sudhakaran(ANI)
Kerala assembly polls: Cong candidates not decided on merit , says K Sudhakaran

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • Sudhakaran, who is also the Congress Working President in Kerala said that he was not even consulted for the selection process of candidates for Kannur, his political turf and alleged candidates are being selected based on their "groups".
