Elections / Manipur Assembly Election
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls: Congress leaders make tall claims here but mock northeast culture in other states, says PM Modi

Manipur Assembly elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress, accusing it of dividing hills and valleys and playing politics over it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Heingang in poll-bound Manipur(Twitter/BJP)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of mocking the culture of northeast in other states.Addressing a poll rally in Manipur's Heingang, the prime minister said," Congress leaders come to Manipur and make big claims, but make fun of the dresses and culture of northeast India in other states."Continuing his attack, Modi accused the Grand Old Party of neglecting the state.  

“Congress divided Manipur between hills & valleys & played politics over it. They never worked on developing & improving connectivity in the region,” he said. 

“Every region of Manipur has had relief from bandhs and blockades. Congress, on the other hand, had made bandhs and blockades the main feature of Manipur,” he added while sharpening his attack on the Congress.

After the rally, Prime Minister Modi greeted his supporters while his convoy passed through the streets of Heingang. 

 

Prime Minister Modi's attacks come a day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi mocked the Centre's fight against Covid-19 in Manipur's capital Imphal. "During the initial months of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, the PM had asked citizens to clang utensils standing from their homes and later on a separate occasion to light lamps or candles or mobile phone flashlights as a show of solidarity. All this was happening when many struggled to find medical oxygen and ventilators," the Congress leader was quoted by ANI. Manipur votes in two-phase elections on February 28 and March 5. The countin of votes will take place on March 10.Complete Manipur election coverage here

Topics
manipur election narendra modi bjp congress manipur
