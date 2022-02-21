Manipur polls: On BJP reaction to ‘union of states’ comment, Rahul Gandhi cites Constitution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership for criticising his Parliament speech where he made a reference to India as a ‘Union of states’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress MP said his description of India was based on how the country has been defined in the Constitution. “I spoke in Parliament about the situation in our country. Over there, I described our country as a Union of States. This is the definition of our India in the Constitution. In the Constitution, we chose to define ourselves as a Union of States,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally in poll-bound Manipur.

He said the BJP and its ideological parent outfit, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), did not like the reference because the latter has a different vision of the country.

Also read | BJP Assam to file sedition cases against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘spirit of India’ tweet: Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There are two definitions of our country. One definition is that it is a Union of States, a Union of people where every single state has an equal right in India,” Gandhi said in Manipur capital Imphal.

“There is the BJP vision which we fight. Their vision is that there is one ideology, one idea, one language that is superior to all other ideas, languages, and all other cultures. This is the battle that is taking place in India today.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When the BJP and RSS come to Manipur, they do not come with respect and understanding. They come with a sense of superiority. When I come here, I come with humility,” he further said.

“I come with humility because I understand that you have a lot to give, that there is a lot I can learn from you - from the diverse tribes, from the valley, from the hills, from everybody here.”