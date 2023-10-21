MP assembly polls: Congress workers burn effigies of Digvijaya Singh, his son Jaivardhan Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): State Congress Vice President Damodar Singh Yadav along with his supporters burnt the effigies of former CM Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan Singh for not getting sufficient tickets for candidates of OBC (Other Backward Class) category for upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Yadav along with his supporters burned the effigies outside the state Congress office in Bhopal on Saturday.

Yadav alleged that the father-son duo (Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan Singh) were working to set fire to the Congress and not let the Congress remain a party of poor and backward people.

"The Father-son duo are working to set fire to the Congress and not letting the Congress remain a party of poor and backward people. They are working to tarnish the image of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. When Rahul Gandhi claims that the rights will be given according to the population, then these two are not allowing it to be given. That's why I said, when they are setting fire to Congress, let's set fire to their effigies," Yadav said.

He further said that being the state president of the backward class, he demanded 126 tickets for the backward class in Madhya Pradesh before the party, but they gave only 55 tickets.

"Being the state president of the backward class, I demanded 126 tickets for the backward class in Madhya Pradesh, but they (the party) gave only 55 tickets. There is a relative of Digvijaya Singh who is the chairman of the screening committee. When these people rule, how will the backward people get their rights? Those whose population is not even five lakh in the state were given 35 tickets. While the population of backward class people is around 3.5 crore in the state, they are being given only 55 tickets," he added.

The Congress leader also resigned from the party on Saturday and also claimed to field its candidates from 15 seats in the forthcoming assembly polls.

When asked about whether he formed a new party or would join any other party, the leader said that he would reveal it soon.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

