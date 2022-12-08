Odisha bypoll: BJD extends lead by over 21,315 votes in Padampur seat

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) extended its lead to 21, 315 votes over the BJP after the eighth round of counting for the by-poll to the Padampur assembly seat in Odisha’s Bargarh district on Thursday, an official said.

Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll, got 43,691 votes, while the BJP’s Pradip Purohit bagged 28,150 votes so far.

In the fourth round, the BJD nominee was leading by 8,178 votes.

Congress candidate Satya Bhusan Sahu bagged 1,634 votes.

Altogether there were 10 candidates in the fray.

A high turnout of 81.29 per cent was recorded in Padampur during the by-election held on Monday.