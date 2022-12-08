Home / Elections / Odisha bypoll: BJD extends lead by over 21,315 votes in Padampur seat

Odisha bypoll: BJD extends lead by over 21,315 votes in Padampur seat

elections
Published on Dec 08, 2022 01:18 PM IST

Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll, got 43,691 votes, while the BJP’s Pradip Purohit bagged 28,150 votes.

Odisha bypoll: BJD extends lead by over 15,000 votes in Padampur seat
Odisha bypoll: BJD extends lead by over 15,000 votes in Padampur seat
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) extended its lead to 21, 315 votes over the BJP after the eighth round of counting for the by-poll to the Padampur assembly seat in Odisha’s Bargarh district on Thursday, an official said.

Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll, got 43,691 votes, while the BJP’s Pradip Purohit bagged 28,150 votes so far.

In the fourth round, the BJD nominee was leading by 8,178 votes.

Congress candidate Satya Bhusan Sahu bagged 1,634 votes.

Altogether there were 10 candidates in the fray.

A high turnout of 81.29 per cent was recorded in Padampur during the by-election held on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bypolls odisha odisha elections + 1 more
bypolls odisha odisha elections

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out