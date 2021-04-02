PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance AIADMK for the upcoming state elections, will be addressing rallies in Madurai and Kanyakumari on Friday. He will also visit poll-bound Kerala and hold public meetings in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram at 1.45pm and 6.16pm respectively.

Click here for full Assembly election coverage

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappaddi K Palaniswami, deputy CM O Pannerselvam and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be present at PM Modi's rallies at Madurai's Amma Thidal Ground at 11.30am, according to news agency ANI.

Upon arrival in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the prime minister visited the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple in Madurai and offered prayers in a 'veshti', a white shirt and 'angvastram'. He was last seen in a similar avatar in the state during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India in October 2019.

On March 30, PM Modi had addressed an election rally in the Tirupur district where he accused the Congress of having a dynastic agenda. Meanwhile, the developmental agenda of BJP is inspired by the ideals of former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran and Amma Jayalalithaa, he said.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 6 and results will be announced on May 2.