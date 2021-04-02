Home / Elections / PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala today
elections

PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappaddi K Palaniswami, deputy CM O Pannerselvam and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be present at PM Modi's rallies at Madurai's Amma Thidal Ground at 11.30am, according to news agency ANI.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 06:08 AM IST
PM Modi at Meenakshi temple on Thursday.(Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance AIADMK for the upcoming state elections, will be addressing rallies in Madurai and Kanyakumari on Friday. He will also visit poll-bound Kerala and hold public meetings in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram at 1.45pm and 6.16pm respectively.

Click here for full Assembly election coverage

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappaddi K Palaniswami, deputy CM O Pannerselvam and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be present at PM Modi's rallies at Madurai's Amma Thidal Ground at 11.30am, according to news agency ANI.

Upon arrival in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the prime minister visited the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple in Madurai and offered prayers in a 'veshti', a white shirt and 'angvastram'. He was last seen in a similar avatar in the state during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India in October 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

High turnout, drama in pivotal second phase of West Bengal assembly elections

Assam records over 77% polling in second phase; 6 injured in violence

Adhikari accuses Banerjee of rigging Lok Sabha polls, says ‘16 EVMs not counted’

PM Modi helps only corporate giants, ignores poor: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

On March 30, PM Modi had addressed an election rally in the Tirupur district where he accused the Congress of having a dynastic agenda. Meanwhile, the developmental agenda of BJP is inspired by the ideals of former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran and Amma Jayalalithaa, he said.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 6 and results will be announced on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala assembly election 2021 tamil nadu assembly elections prime minister narendra modi aiadmk
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP