This will be Shah's second visit to the Union Territory to campaign for NDA candidates, his earlier one being in February, when he came to Karaikal.(ANI file photo)
puducherry assembly election

Amit Shah to take part in road shows in Puducherry on April 1

PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 07:12 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay a one day visit to Puducherry on Thursday and participate in a series of road shows to canvass for NDA candidates in the run up to the April 6 assembly polls.

Shah would arrive at airport here at 9.30 AM, leave for the shrine of Sithananda Swamigal in Karuvadikuppam and then proceed for campaign, BJP party sources said on Wednesday.

This will be his second visit to the Union Territory to campaign for NDA candidates, his earlier one being in February, when he came to Karaikal.

The AINRC heads the NDA alliance in the union territory and the other constituents are BJP and AIADMK AINRC is contesting in 16 of the 30 constituencies, the BJP in nine and AIADMK in five.

The NDA is pitted against the Secular Democratic Alliance, comprising Congress, DMK, CPI and VCK.

