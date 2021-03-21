IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Puducherry Assembly Election / Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy explains reason for not contesting assembly polls
"People in Puducherry will never give scope to parties promoting communal and religious sentiments," Narayanasamy said.(PTI)
"People in Puducherry will never give scope to parties promoting communal and religious sentiments," Narayanasamy said.(PTI)
puducherry assembly election

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy explains reason for not contesting assembly polls

V Narayanasamy said that he, along with Congress Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam, had to coordinate election-related party activities.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:20 PM IST

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Sunday said he was not contesting the April 6 Assembly elections as there was a need to coordinate poll-related works and programmes of the party in the Union Territory.

He told reporters at the PCC office here that the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee A V Subramanian was contesting the poll from Karaikal (north) and so he (Narayanasamy), along with the Congress Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam, had to coordinate election-related party activities.

"This is the reason for my not contesting the poll," he said.

The Congress, heading the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA), has been earmarked 15 constituencies out of the total 30 segments to seek election.

The party has fielded its candidates in 14 seats leaving out only Yanam.

He said Malladi Krishna Rao of the Congress, who was Health Minister, had announced support to the AINRC nominee N Rangasamy seeking election from Yanam.

Rao had also quit the post of Health Minister and that of MLA.

"There was delay in fixing a nominee of the Congress for Yanam," he said and added that an independent Kolapally Ashok had, in the meanwhile, sought support of the Congress in the poll in Yanam.

"We are supporting Ashok in response to his request," Narayanasamy said.

He alleged that since last week certain government departments in the Centre have been targeting leaders of the rival party and been taking action against them in Puducherry.

He did not, however, elaborate on the departments but said such action should be avoided.

He appealed to the election authorities to act in an impartial manner. "This is our big appeal to the authorities."Narayanasamy reiterated that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah should prove and show evidence in support of his (Shah`s) allegation against him that he had given cut money to the Gandhi family from the Central funds meant for the Union Territory.

Shah had said while addressing a public rally in Karaikal on February 28 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given to Puducherry 15,000 crore as Central grant and that "I had given cut money out of this to the Gandhi family."Rejecting the charge, Narayanasamy reiterated his call to the Home Minister to prove it or tender an open apology. "I am ready to face any probe into this as the allegation is unfounded," he said.

He said the local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party had also brought out what they called charge sheet against him and the government he had headed.

Narayanasamy said voters in the Union Territory were aware that the BJP would implement anti-people and anti-development programmes if it was voted to power in Puducherry.

He said power distribution, department of printing press and stationery and several other essential services here` would be privatised if the NDA captured power in Puducherry.

"People in Puducherry will never give scope to parties promoting communal and religious sentiments," he said.

Claiming that the Congress-led SDA would romp home in the forthcoming polls, Narayanasamy said he, along with Vaithilingam, and other leaders of the alliance would embark on electioneering on Monday from neighbouring Kalapet village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
v. narayanasamy congress
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi will address a rally in Puducherry on March 30(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
PM Modi will address a rally in Puducherry on March 30(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
puducherry assembly election

PM Modi to address rally in Puducherry on March 30

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Puducherry [India], March 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Puducherry on March 30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The AINRC has fielded candidates on 16 seats, while the BJP and the AIADMK are contesting in nine and five seats respectively. In picture - N Rangasamy (second from right) files his nomination for upcoming elections from Yanam constituency.(PTI)
The AINRC has fielded candidates on 16 seats, while the BJP and the AIADMK are contesting in nine and five seats respectively. In picture - N Rangasamy (second from right) files his nomination for upcoming elections from Yanam constituency.(PTI)
puducherry assembly election

All India NR Congress releases candidate list, N Rangasamy to contest 2 seats

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • According to the list, former chief minister N Rangasamy will contest the elections from two assembly constituencies - Thattanchavady and Yanam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shurbir Singh said suspicion arose that the cash was intended for "illegal distribution to the voters while the Model Code of Conduct for Assembly polls is in force."(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shurbir Singh said suspicion arose that the cash was intended for "illegal distribution to the voters while the Model Code of Conduct for Assembly polls is in force."(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
puducherry assembly election

Election department officials seize 2 Crore from vehicle in Puducherry

PTI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Officials of the Flying Squad of Kadirkamam, Thattanchavady and Indira Nagar Assembly segments in the Puducherry region on Thursday intercepted a vehicle in Thanthai Periyar Nagar during a surprise check and seized the cash being transported in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image (File Photo/PTI)
Representative Image (File Photo/PTI)
puducherry assembly election

BJP alliance to sweep Puducherry assembly polls: Asianet-C fore pre-poll survey

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:14 PM IST
The BJP-AIADMK-AINRC alliance would win 23-27 seats with a vote share of 52%, the Asianet News Network-C fore pre-poll survey, conducted from March 5-12, projected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister AR Meghwal with P Kannan at BJP headquarters.(ANI/Twitter)
Union minister AR Meghwal with P Kannan at BJP headquarters.(ANI/Twitter)
puducherry assembly election

P Kannan joins BJP ahead of Puducherry assembly polls

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:26 PM IST
BJP national general secretary Arun Singh welcomed Kannan and his son at the party headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
By toppling a Congress government in Puducherry, the BJP has sent a message to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where it is contesting the assembly elections with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, that the Congress is a greatly diminished force, and the party can be vanquished at any time. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
By toppling a Congress government in Puducherry, the BJP has sent a message to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where it is contesting the assembly elections with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, that the Congress is a greatly diminished force, and the party can be vanquished at any time. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
opinion

The battle for a UT and BJP’s South ambitions

By Venkatesha Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:18 AM IST
  • BJP is hoping that its NDA alliance of AINRC, AIADMK and itself along with the three nominated members will be able to come to power against the Congress – DMK combine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.(HT Photo)
File photo of former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.(HT Photo)
puducherry assembly election

'Prove corruption charges or face defamation': Narayanasamy to Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Puducherry, accused Narayanasamy of corruption and claimed Gandhi family also received money from the former chief minister
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah in Karaikal, Puducherry (ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah in Karaikal, Puducherry (ANI)
puducherry assembly election

‘A liar was made CM’: Amit Shah targets Narayanasamy, Cong in Puducherry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The Union home minister also joined PM Narendra Modi and several central leaders in taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on fisheries ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister V Narayanasamy resigned on February 22, ahead of a floor test following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators.(HT_PRINT)
Chief minister V Narayanasamy resigned on February 22, ahead of a floor test following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators.(HT_PRINT)
puducherry assembly election

Puducherry: Triangular fight as Cong vows to return, BJP, AINRC eye a headway

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The Puducherry Assembly has a total of 33 seats, of which five are reserved and three members are nominated by the Union government through the lieutenant governor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
V Narayanasamy became Puducherry's chief minister in 2016 and stayed in office till February 22, 2021.(PTI / File photo)
V Narayanasamy became Puducherry's chief minister in 2016 and stayed in office till February 22, 2021.(PTI / File photo)
puducherry assembly election

Puducherry assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, counting on May 2

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won the only Lok Sabha seat of the Union territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi addressing public rally in Puducherry (ANI)
PM Modi addressing public rally in Puducherry (ANI)
puducherry assembly election

'Was shocked': PM Modi on Rahul's remark in Puducherry on fisheries ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a jibe at the Congress leader over a false Tamil translation by then-Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the assembly met for a one-day special session. (ANI)
Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the assembly met for a one-day special session. (ANI)
india news

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy resigns after losing trust vote

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy accused former lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi of "colluding with the opposition" to topple his government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy speaking to media. (ANI File Photo )
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy speaking to media. (ANI File Photo )
puducherry assembly election

Crucial floor test for Congress-DMK govt in Puducherry as assembly poll looms

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Narayanasamy, in an address to the House said, “Those elected by people must govern Puducherry.” "
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said (File Photo/ANI)
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said (File Photo/ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Day before floor test, Puducherry CM Narayanasamy to meet MLAs | Key points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:14 AM IST
The fate of the Congress-led government in the Union territory hangs in the balance and will be determined on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry.(ANI Photo)
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry.(ANI Photo)
india news

Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the community created much social media buzz after he asked for a separate ministry of fisheries for the fishermen community.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP