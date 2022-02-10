27.5 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Mohali’s Phase 1

In the highest such seizure in the recent past, Mohali police on Wednesday confiscated unaccounted cash worth ₹27.5 lakh from a car at the inter-state check post near Phase 1 traffic lights.

“The cash was recovered from a man named Pritam Singh, hailing from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. It belongs to someone in Baddi. But Pritam was unable to show any supporting documents,” said Shivdeep Singh Brar, station house officer, Phase 1 police station.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh said while the poll code of conduct was in place, any cash being carried without documentary proof will be confiscated.

Liquor smuggling: 90 boxes seized in Sector 20

Chandigarh Police recovered 90 boxes of liquor from a Sonepat man on his way from Sector 20 to Zirakpur.

The driver was identified as Neetu Jangra, 32. He was caught from near the Sector 20 petrol pump following a tip-off about a vehicle, loaded with liquor, headed to Punjab in view of the upcoming assembly elections.

The 90 boxes included 10 boxes of Royal Stag whisky and 80 boxes of King’s Gold Special whisky. Police said each box had 24 liquor bottles. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the Sector 19 police station.