Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / 27.5 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Mohali’s Phase 1
punjab assembly election

27.5 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Mohali’s Phase 1

The cash was recovered from a man named Pritam Singh, hailing from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, at a check post in Phase 1, Mohali
Mohali senior superintendent of police Harjit Singh said while the poll code of conduct was in place, any cash being carried without documentary proof will be confiscated. (HT File Photo)
Mohali senior superintendent of police Harjit Singh said while the poll code of conduct was in place, any cash being carried without documentary proof will be confiscated. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 02:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

In the highest such seizure in the recent past, Mohali police on Wednesday confiscated unaccounted cash worth 27.5 lakh from a car at the inter-state check post near Phase 1 traffic lights.

“The cash was recovered from a man named Pritam Singh, hailing from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. It belongs to someone in Baddi. But Pritam was unable to show any supporting documents,” said Shivdeep Singh Brar, station house officer, Phase 1 police station.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh said while the poll code of conduct was in place, any cash being carried without documentary proof will be confiscated.

Liquor smuggling: 90 boxes seized in Sector 20

Chandigarh Police recovered 90 boxes of liquor from a Sonepat man on his way from Sector 20 to Zirakpur.

The driver was identified as Neetu Jangra, 32. He was caught from near the Sector 20 petrol pump following a tip-off about a vehicle, loaded with liquor, headed to Punjab in view of the upcoming assembly elections.

The 90 boxes included 10 boxes of Royal Stag whisky and 80 boxes of King’s Gold Special whisky. Police said each box had 24 liquor bottles. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the Sector 19 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out