AAP will rule Punjab for 25 years, says CM face Bhagwant Mann

Punjab AAP chief and CM face Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asserted that his party will rule the state for 25 years once voted to power. Earlier, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal had made a similar claim about his own party’s prospects.

“The complete control of Punjab affairs will be in my hands. Arvind Kejriwal has reiterated in his speeches and interviews that Bhagwant will run the state. We will not just rule for five years, but the AAP will be in power for 25 years,” Mann said while campaigning in Dhuri. The Sangrur MP is contesting the elections from Dhuri assembly segment.

SAD challenges Bhagwant Mann to debate

The SAD on Wednesday accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of deliberately insulting the Panthic culture and values as well as Punjabi language through continued neglect and discrimination by the Delhi state government.

Addressing mediapersons, Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to SAD president, challenged AAP’s Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann to a live debate on the issue. Bains said he held no grouse against Kejriwal as he is a non-Punjabi and “known hater” of everything that concerns Punjab, and questioned Mann’s silence on the alleged discrimination against his mother tongue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON