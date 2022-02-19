Anurag Thakur attacks Kejriwal, says AAP signifies ‘Arvind Anti-Punjab’

Union minister for information and broadcasting and sports and youth affairs Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a scathing attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the allegations of promoting separatism by founder member of AAP Kumar Vishwas.

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur alleged that Kejriwal has adopted a divisive agenda in desperation to grab power in the state, and revelations by Vishwas are enough that he is not averse to adopting the Khalistani agenda.

Thakur claimed that AAP is now synonymous with “Arvind Anti-Punjab” as the Delhi chief minister has lost credentials to seek votes from the Punjabis since he was totally against Punjab, Punjabis and the “Punjabiyat”.

He pointed out that Kejriwal had not appointed any Punjabi or any Sikh and not even any woman in his cabinet during the last eight years he has been in power in Delhi.

Mocking at AAP’s claims of providing drug-free Punjab, he said with someone like Bhagwant Mann being their CM face, it can be “nasha-muft “Punjab and not “nasha-mukt” Punjab”.

Lashing out at chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s “divisive” agenda, he said Channi was following the Congress’ principle of “divide and rule” by trying to create a wedge between people from different states.

He condemned Channi for being derogatory towards the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Thakur claimed that only the BJP worked for the Hindu-Sikh unity in Punjab. He said it was the BJP government that had opened up the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

‘Migrants will answer Channi on poll day’

Ludhiana The BJPs’ tirade against Congress CM face Charanjit Singh Channi continued on the last day of the campaigning on Friday with Union minister Anurag Thakur claiming that migrants will answer the Congress on the poll day and vote them out of power.

Anurag condemned AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his “soft stand” on hardliners fuelling the Khalistan movement in the state. While addressing a rally in favour of BJP candidate Praveen Bansal in the civil city area, Anurag claimed that while the Congress is dividing society on the basis of caste and creed, AAP has formulated a pact with hardliners. In such a scenario only, the BJP could ensure safety and stability in the state, he said.