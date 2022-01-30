Bikram Singh Majithia a 'parcha mafia': Sidhu's attack on SAD leader

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday called Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia a "parcha mafia" as he hit out at his rival ahead of Punjab Assembly elections. "He has filed cases against so many people. I haven't lodged a single case against anyone," said Sidhu. He also asserted that the Congress will give a "strong and secure" government to Punjab if it secures re-election in the upcoming polls.

"We will make a new Punjab," Sidhu said while addressing the media in Amritsar. Both leaders are up against each other from the high-profile Amritsar East constituency.

Sidhu and Majithia were once seen to be close to each other but had a falling out when the Akali Dal was in power, and Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was the MLA from Amritsar East. Since then, the two have not only issued stinging statements at each other but often clashed in the Punjab assembly too. Sidhu has been campaigning for action against Majithia for drug trafficking.

Majithia who is called ‘Majhe Da Jarnail’ (general of Majha region) by Akalis faces possible arrest in a drug case after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by Punjab and Haryana High court. However, on Thursday, the Supreme Court asked the Congress-led Punjab government not to arrest Majithia till Monday (January 31).

Speaking further on factionalism in the Congress' state unit, Sidhu said, "No one can defeat Congress. Only Congress can defeat itself."

Punjab goes to the polls on February 20, and the Congress Party is fighting to keep control of one of the few states it governs on its own. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.