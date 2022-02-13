Congress feeling threatened by BJP’s growing popularity in Punjab: Gajendra Shekhawat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday took strong exception to the Congress threats of disrupting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in Punjab. The party will raise the matter with the Election Commission of India (ECI) also, an official statement by the party said.

Responding to the open threat by Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, saying the Prime Minister should use a helicopter as he might face protests, Union minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said it was clear that the Congress was feeling threatened by the BJP’s growing popularity in Punjab.

He said Bittu’s threats also vindicated BJP’s stand that the Prime Minister’s Ferozepur rally was also disrupted according to a proper plan by the Congress government. “Now again they may try to repeat the same mischief while using the name of farmers,” he added.

Shekhawat said farmers had not objected to or protested against any of the BJP’s programmes in Punjab during the campaigning. “This has obviously disturbed and frustrated the Congress, besides the civil war within the party,” he said, while adding, “The Congress , in order to deflect public attention from its internal fighting, is now trying to misuse the name of farmers to disrupt the Prime Minister’s rally again”.

He warned against any such move and hoped that the ECI will take serious note of it. “Everything has been settled with the farmers and there is no issue with them and the only issue is the Congress’ imminent defeat for which party (Congress) leaders may try to use all the foul means in desperation which cannot be allowed at any cost,” he said.