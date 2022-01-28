If he can't be of his mother, how will he be of the public?: Majithia's dig on Sidhu

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia filed his nomination from Amritsar East for the forthcoming Punjab assembly elections earlier in the day. He is up against Congress' Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been fielded by the party from the constituency.

“If he can't be of his own mother, how will he be yours (public)?” Majithia told news agency ANI.

The SAD leader also took a shot at Sidhu for his alleged links with Pakistan, which has in the past been famously criticised by former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Catch all latest updates related to assembly elections here

“If CM Channi (Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi) doesn't make him (Sidhu) the chief minister, he can even go to Pakistan to become head of Pakistan Muslim League,” Majithia said, adding that people are now “exposing” the models of the Congress' Punjab chief.

Majithia's statement on Sidhu's mother comes on a day the latter's NRI elder sister Suman Toor alleged him of abandoning their mother in a “cold blooded” manner following the death of their father in 1986.

Addressing a press conference, Toor claimed that Sidhu left their mother “to die unattended” in 1986 in order to quench his “insatiable lust to usurp family property.” She further stated that he Congress leader threw Toor and their mother out of the house, and made them walk on feet to the bus stand.

Sidhu and Toor's mother passed away in 1989 at the Delhi railway station as a destitute.

Toor also alleged that Sidhu's earlier statement on their parents' separation when the latter was two year's old was also lie. The NRI, who is in India, said that she has been forced to resort to the public in their family matter since her brother has refused to communicate with her despite several efforts.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Congress-led Punjab government not to arrest Majithia in an alleged drugs case till Monday (January 31). A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana directed the state government to wait to act on the recent dismissal of anticipatory bail plea of the SAD leader by the Punjab and Haryana high court till the mentioned date when it will hear the matter again.