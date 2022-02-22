Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Ludhiana | Congress sarpanch, aide held for thrashing voter after BJP candidate shares video
Ludhiana | Congress sarpanch, aide held for thrashing voter after BJP candidate shares video

The move comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate SR Ladhar from Gill Constituency, Ludhiana, shared the video, which was recorded by an onlooker, on social networking sites seeking action against Congress sarpanch, his aide
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The police on Monday booked a Congress sarpanch Yuvraj Malhotra and his accomplice Ranjeet Singh Yodha for beating up a voter in Bhattian village of Salem Tabri.

The move comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate SR Ladhar from Gill Constituency shared the video, which was recorded by an onlooker, on social networking sites seeking action against the accused.

The victim Sanjay Pal, 39, of Nishant Bagh Colony said on February 19 evening, when he was present at his office, the accused turned up there and asked him which party he supported. “When I did not reveal the name of the party, the accused left saying that they know I support BJP. While leaving, they threatened me, after which I called the Salem Tabri police, who reached the spot and assured that the accused won’t harm him,” said Pal.

Pal said on February 20 afternoon, he reached at BJP party’s booth to get his voter slip. “While I was standing at the booth, the accused turned up there and started thrashing me. After the accused left the place, I informed the police,” he said.

Sub-inspector Janak Raj said the victim has also produced a video of the incident in which two accused have been captured beating him up.

The police have lodged an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

