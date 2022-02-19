Ludhiana | Returning officers come down heavily on staff for missing final election rehearsal in

Coming down heavily on government employees who missed their final election rehearsals a day before the voting, the returning officers on Saturday recommended strict action.

Taking note of the non-serious behaviour, employees who missed the rehearsals without giving appropriate reasons have been asked to offer explanation for their conduct. The district election officer (DEO) has also been requested to take strict actions against the willful defaulters.

Samrala Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and returning officer Vikramjit Singh Panthey said calls demanding explanation from the absentees have already been made.

“We are going to inform the DEO about the willful defaulters and will request him to take appropriate action as per the law and also to write to the Election Commission about them. Their concerned departments will be directed to charge-sheet them for disobeying the duty orders,” the Samrala SDM said.

It was learnt that notices have been issued to the absentees in Sahnewal too, where, according to sources, names of the absent employees were shunted out on the spot and people from reserved teams were pitched in for the election duties.

“Many people with genuine requests were already exempted from their duties, but certain people, despite repeated warnings, disobeyed orders and missed rehearsals. A few were adamant to miss the election duties, which is not acceptable. The aim for now is to conduct the elections peacefully but stringent action will be taken against the defaulters later,” a senior administrative official in Sahnewal said.

Meanwhile Khanna SDM and returning officer Manjeet Kaur said though not many remained absent from the rehearsal there, a few were issued notices and explanation has been sought from them.

“We have also requested the reserve employees to stay ready as they can be called in for the duties. I am not aware about the exact number of notices issued to the absentees here but a few missed the rehearsals. Action against them will be recommended as per the law,”, the Khanna SDM said.

A senior administrative officer said in case the returning officer concerned doesn’t get satisfactory explanation from the employees, the former can get a First Information Report (FIR) registered against them.

Earlier, over 200 government employees were served notices for missing previous election rehearsals held on February 10.

The list of defaulting employees then included tax inspectors, linemen, Aayyaz officers, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited employees, child development project officer, panchayat secretary, Food Corporation of India and Punjab Mandi Board employees, junior engineer at Punjab state electricity board, teachers, lecturers and non-teaching staff of local government schools.

Notably, the DEO Varinder Kumar Sharma had also written to the state government seeking early retirement for government employees who have sought exemption from election duty citing medical conditions and other excuses, such as caring for elderly parents or in-laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON