Party fielded candidates to bring socio-political change in Punjab: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha leader

Dr Swaiman Singh, senior leader of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), on Thursday said the party has fielded candidates to bring a socio-political change in Punjab.

He visited several constituencies of south Malwa in Faridkot, Muktsar and Fazilka for campaigning of morcha candidates.

At a press conference at Muktsar, he lauded the party candidate Anuroop Kaur Sandhu, who is an assistant professor in Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College affiliated to Delhi University.

Sandhu had prepared a database of farmers who died during year-long protest against the contentious Central farm laws.

He called for a unity to press the governments to meet demands of farmers of ensuring MSP for crops and make farming remunerative avocation.

Singh said committed candidates like Sandhu should be supported for a constructive shift of polity in Punjab. He urged people to question the contestants of all political parties, including the SSM, to know their constructive vision for Punjabis.

He said strengthening public sector for education and healthcare are among key agenda for the SSM. Singh said if voted to power, SSM will introduce IELTS training institutes to meet the aspirations of those want to migrate to other countries.

“But we will work to facilitate job opportunities in Punjab. The SSM is for eradication of substance abuse among youth by giving them a suitable social environment,” he added.