Punjab assembly elections: Voters get VIP experience at Ludhiana’s model polling stations

Voters at the model polling stations were in for a special VIP experience on Sunday.

Local administration had set up a total of 178 such polling stations across the district, decked up with flowers, balloons and red-carpet entrances.

Selfie points put up at the stations also generated a lot of traction, not only from young voters, but across the spectrum. While first-time voters made sure to drop by for selfies, older voters also joined in large numbers.

First-aid kits, dustbins were also available for the voters, who were also provided with masks, gloves at the entry points. In addition to that, the election staff could also be seen sanitising the venue, checking their visitors’ temperature using Infrared thermometers.

Election staff also assisted the elderly people and those with disabilities. Wheelchairs for the disabled were stationed at the entry points of these stations, with polling staff offering assistance to voters.

The model polling stations had separate toilets for the men and women.

Sharing his experience at one of the stations, Ekjot Singh, a voter, said, “I had a wonderful experience of casting my first vote ever at the model booth at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School. I didn’t expect such a beautiful decoration at the polling station. The beautiful slogans and the cut outs placed there for vote appeal added to the beauty.”

Booth level officer Anita Arora, meanwhile, said the staff was happy to receive blessings from the elderly voters who were assisted while voting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON