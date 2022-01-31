Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab CM Channi files papers from Bhadaur, says he’s come to constituency like Sudama
punjab assembly election

Punjab CM Channi files papers from Bhadaur, says he’s come to constituency like Sudama

Calls himself a man on a mission to develop Malwa region of the state, dares Kejriwal to contest against him
Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi filing his nomination papers before the returning officer of Tapa on Monday for contesting the Bhadaur assembly elections. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi filing his nomination papers before the returning officer of Tapa on Monday for contesting the Bhadaur assembly elections. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 03:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAvtar Singh

A day after the Congress fielded chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from his second seat of Bhadaur, he filed his nomination papers before the returning officer at Tapa on Monday.

Also read: At 94, Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal is oldest candidate to contest elections

Accompanied by former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal and his son and Barnala candidate Manish Bansal, who belongs to Tapa town, Channi claimed that he chose the Bhadaur segment for the development of the Malwa region. “I have come with a mission in Malwa. The area is big but many districts are underdeveloped. Though Capt Amarinder Singh and the Badals have ruled the state, no one paid heed for the development of the region. I want to uplift this area,” Channi said.

“I arrived here as Sudama and the people of Malwa will treat me like Krishna. The Congress will see a big victory in the region in the assembly elections,” he said.

In the first list of candidates released on January 15, the Congress named Channi as its candidate from Chamkaur Sahib, a constituency he has won thrice in a row.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that Channi was afraid of losing from Chamkaur Sahib since the “illegal sand mining exposure”, prompting the party to field him from Bhadaur segment as well.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal also said that Channi was losing from Chamkaur Sahib according to the AAP’s survey.

“I dare Kejriwal to contest against me,” Channi added in response to the Delhi chief minister’s remark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avtar Singh

    Avtar Singh is a staff correspondent who covers politics, agriculture, crime and rural areas in Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts of Punjab.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out