Punjab polls: AAP, BSP dig into CM Channi’s Chamkaur Sahib vote mine

Barely three months after becoming the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi is facing a tough challenge in his turf Chamkaur Sahib, a constituency he has been representing for three consecutive terms, which also add up to his entire career as a member of legislative assembly (MLA).

Even as he has been projected as the chief ministerial candidate by the Congress party, Channi has formidable rivals in Dr Charanjit Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Harmohan Singh Sandhu of the Bahujan Samaj Party, making the contest triangular even as the buzz about AAP is getting louder by the day.

The edge Channi had as the sitting CM and face of the party for the top post stand neutralised by the anti-incumbency factor. Also, his namesake rival, Dr Charanjit Singh, an eye surgeon, of the AAP, is hitting the right chords among the voters. In 2017, Channi had won the seat by defeating Dr Charanjit by 12,308 votes. The voters of the segment appreciate the fact that the latter has been in touch with them all these years.

Dr Charanjit said, “I am the real ‘aam aadmi’. CM Channi is living a lavish life. I have served the community and remained in the area even after losing the election. I never indulged in any wrongdoing such as illegal sand mining, etc.” He said Channi smelled defeat and decided to contest from Bhadaur as well. “Channi will lose from both seats as he has been exposed in illegal mining and other acts of omission of commission. He is misusing his post for business.”

During the campaigning, Dr Charanjit is highlighting the illegal sand mining and recovery of unaccounted money from CM’s nephew. “If a nephew had ₹10 crore unaccouted money, you can guess how much the CM had made through illegal means?” he tells the electors. He cites the Delhi model of development to convince the voters what they will get if the AAP is voted to power.

However, like an astute politician, Channi is now focusing his campaign on ‘elect a CM, not an MLA’. “In 111 days as the CM, I have initiated development works of several hundred crores in the constituency. And it is just a trailer. The bigger picture will emerge after March 10. Use your vote to elect a CM, not an MLA,” he said. As Channi is touring across Punjab for canvassing, his family members, including wife, son, brother and daughter-in-law, are meeting the electors in the constituency.

Former Congress legislator and now AAP leader Jagmohan Singh Kang is also holding ‘nukkad’ rallies in favour of the AAP candidate.

SAD-BSP nominee Harmohan Singh Sandhu, a retired cop, too, is no less a challenge for Channi. An Akali, he shifted to Bahujan Samaj Party after the seat was allocated to BSP in the seat-sharing arrangement with the SAD. Sandhu was the constituency in-charge of the SAD in Chamkaur Sahib and is the son of former cabinet minister Satwant Kaur and MLA Ajaib Singh Sandhu. He resigned from the Punjab Police in 2018 when he was the assistant inspector general (AIG).

In his speeches, Sandhu claims that only the SAD-BSP can bring development in the state. “CM Channi has already been exposed after the raid of Enforcement Directorate. Huge money was recovered from his nephew, which is only a tip of the iceberg. Our alliance has already declared to end this mining mafia. A vote for BSP is a vote for development,” said Sandhu, while narrating his family ties with the constituency.

The BJP has fielded Darshan Singh Shivjot, while five more candidates are also in the fray.

