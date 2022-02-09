Punjab polls: Bhagwant Mann for cancellation of FIRs against politicians

BATHINDA: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab unit chief and party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday batted for cancellation of criminal cases against the Punjab politicians.

To a question on criminalisation of politics where, as per HT report, 37% candidates of four key political parties have FIRs registered against them, Mann said the crime data is only a political vendetta indicator.

At a press conference in Bathinda, Mann said there has been a trend in Punjab where the party in power harasses the political opponents with fabricated criminal cases, including complaints of attempt to murder.

“AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal or the Congress, no one is spared when the regime is of other party. If we win, all such cases will be withdrawn. We will delink the police administration from the political interference to end this ‘parcha’ or FIR culture,” he said.

He refrained from making any comment on the furlough granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh from Rohtak jail.

“It is a legal matter. The court had earlier rejected his parole applications and now he has been granted furlough,” he said.

Taking a dig at chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the AAP leader said the Congress has given Punjab the two most corrupt CMs in the last five years.

Mann slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “state needs someone who understands poverty and hunger” remark while announcing Channi as the CM face, and said, “the wealth of that poor person (Channi) is ₹170 crore. May be, he is poor for Rahul Gandhi.”

‘Cong, SAD betrayed Punjab youth’

Faridkot: Mann accused the SAD and Congress of betraying the youth of Punjab. The party’s CM candidate said for the last decade, the youngsters have been protesting on the streets for employment and suffering lathicharge of the police, but the government of both parties gave nothing but false promises to the unemployed youth.

On Tuesday, Mann campaigned in favour of AAP candidates at Faridkot, Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur Rural and Ferozepur Urban assembly segments.

“Due to the incompetence and lack of intention of SAD-BJP and Congress governments, lakhs of youth have crossed the age limit and are not illegible for government jobs. “Frustrated, they are trapped in the quagmire of drugs and lakhs of youngsters are left with no other option but to go abroad,” he said.