Punjab polls: Channi’s brother files papers as independent from Bassi Pathana

Bassi Pathana Dr Manohar Singh, brother of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on Friday filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate from Bassi Pathana.

The development can put the chief minister in an awkward position especially when he is trying to pacify party rebels across the state. Dr Manohar said he will fight the election for the ‘Congress’ and join the party after getting elected.

The Congress had ignored Dr Manohar’s claim over the ticket and fielded sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh GP.

“I consulted my supporters and they wanted that I should contest. So, I filed the nomination papers,” Dr Manohar said.

When pointed out that his rebellion will bring embarrassment to the chief minister, Dr Manohar said, “I don’t take see it as a revolt. I am only exercising my right of fighting election. I can’t ignore my supporters and Congress workers. Let me remind you that Channi had also won his first election as an independent.”

On other hand, sitting MLA Gurpreet GP said he has apprised the chief minister and the high command about the misadventure of Dr Manohar.

On December 7 last year, Dr Manohar resigned from the post of senior medical officer (SMO) at Kharar civil hospital in Mohali district. Immediately, he started political activities in Bassi Pathana and laid the claim on party ticket.

Prior to Kharar, Dr Manohar was posted at the Nandpur Kalour primary health centre in the Bassi Pathana segment. Nandpur Kalour sarpanch Manjeet Singh said that Dr Manohar was transferred to Kharar after MLA Gurpreet GP flagged his “political activities”.

