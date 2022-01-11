Punjab polls: Congress forms manifesto & campaign committees. Check list

The Congress on Tuesday released a list of leaders who would be part of its manifesto and campaign committees in the Punjab where the Assembly election is due next month.

Those named in the manifesto committee include OP Soni, Surjit Singh Swaich, Amit Vij, Jaiveer Shergil and Ashok Choudhary among others. As many as 20 names have been listed for this committee.

The campaign committee, which has 25 names, include Sunil Jakhar, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Amarpreet Singh Lally, Raj Kumar Verka and Navjot Dhaiya.

Punjab will see a one-phased election on February 14, 2022, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 10. The term of the current Assembly elected in 2017 will expire in March.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats, followed by the SAD which managed victory on 15 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured three seats.

In September last year, the Punjab Congress was embroiled in a crisis which also saw former chief minister Amarinder Singh stepping down from his post. He has now formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress and is set to contest the elections from all 117 seats in alliance with the BJP.

This year, the battle for Punjab is more intense as the state has been gripped with multiple issues such as farmers protests, while the ruling camp is dealing with bitter infighting.

