Punjab polls: Neither I, nor Jakhar can decide Cong CM face, says Sidhu

The decision is in the hands of the voters, not in mine or that of Jakhar, said Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu while addressing a poll rally in Amritsar
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AMRITSAR: Two days after former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar claimed that majority of the Congress MLAs in Punjab favoured him in the survey conducted for choosing the CM after Captain Amarinder Singh’s exit, the incumbent president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said neither he, nor Jakhar can decide the CM face in the state assembly polls slated for February 20.

Amid battle for the CM face between Sidhu and the chief minister Charanjit Singh, Jakhar, while addressing party workers in Abohar’s Maujgarh on Tuesday, said: “After Capt Amarinder Singh’s exit, in September last year, all 79 Congress MLAs were asked to vote for the next CM face…at that time 42 voted for me, 16 for Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, 12 for Preneet Kaur (Amarinder’s wife), 6 for Navjot Singh Sidhu and only two for Charanjit Singh Channi.”

When asked to comment on Jhakar’s statement, Sidhu said: “Jakhar has the right to say anything. A person can become CM only if he is elected as an MLA. How can anyone be the CM without being an MLA?”

“The decision is in the hands of the voters, not in mine or that of Jakhar. We are to give an agenda, roadmap or policies. We should first tell people what we are to do,” said the state Congress president, who is the party candidate from the Amritsar East constituency against SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia.

On Thursday, Sidhu joined the campaign, which is being run by his wife and former MLA from the seat Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

Friday, February 04, 2022
