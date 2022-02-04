Punjab polls: ‘Sarbat da bhala’ Congress’ prime motto, says Balbir Sidhu

Congress candidate and sitting Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday campaigned in Phase 3B2.

Addressing a gathering, he said, “Congress’ prime motto is ‘sarbat da bhala (everyone’s welfare). Under this motto, the party always strives to take people from all communities, castes and religions along with it in nation’s all-around growth and development.”

He said as part of this motto and being a three-time MLA, he tried to bring about equal development in Mohali constituency. “Never in my political life have I adopted a pick-and-choose policy and have tried to treat all communities as one,” he maintained.

Development took place only during SAD regime: Sohana

SAD-BSP candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana on Thursday said any development seen in Mohali had taken place only during the Akali Dal government’s rule, while the Congress government and MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu did nothing for the city.

Sohana said Sidhu was always involved in discriminatory politics, and after appointing his brother as mayor, he did not allow any development in the wards of opposition councillors.

“On the other hand, Akali Dal has always practised transparent politics and that was the reason why many families from different parties were joining the party,” he added.

Vashisht’s kin take campaign to voters’ doors

While BJP’s Mohali candidate Sanjeev Vashisht is holding meetings in different sectors and colonies, his family members are also strengthening his election campaign by visiting voters.

Sanjeev’s wife Pooja Vashisht and sister Deepti Parashar campaigned in Phases 4, 5 and 9 on Thursday. Interacting with voters, Pooja said her husband believed in social service. “Even before becoming a political candidate, he has always been associated with various social organisations to serve society. On the other hand, people are enraged with Congress MLA’s failure in developing Mohali and want a change,” she said.

BJP candidate Sanjiv Vashisht’s family members interacting with voters in Mohali on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Kulwant has people’s support, says Jarnail

Stating that the Aam Aadmi Party was set to form the next government in Punjab, party’s state in-charge Jarnail Singh on Thursday said the people of Mohali constituency were spearheading AAP candidate Kulwant Singh’s election campaign on their own and star leaders of other political parties were joining the party in his favour.

Punjab suffered misrule under Congress, SAD: Brar

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate from Mohali Ravneet Brar on Thursday campaigned in Motemajra, Tangori, Kurda, Kurdi and Sekhon Majra.

Brar said Punjab had witnessed misrule under the Congress and the SAD governments in the last 15 years. “During the reign of the Akalis, sacrilege of holy books, drug abuse, hooliganism and mafia rule flourished, and during its rule, Congress also partnered with them,” he alleged.

Taking a dig at the AAP, Brar said the AAP candidate from Mohali lacked the spirit of public service. “Although he is dreaming of becoming an MLA on the basis of money, people of Mohali are intelligent enough not to be fooled,” Brar said.

Dhillon campaigns in Dera Bassi villages

Congress candidate from Dera Bassi constituency Deepinder Singh Dhillon addressed various meetings at Khelan, Rajapur, Jodhpur, Malan, Antala, Nagla, Sarangpur, Handesra, Humayunpur and Tasimbli villages.

Speaking at the meetings, Dhillon said chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had done a lot of work in public interest in a short span of time and therefore we need to strengthen his hand.

BJP getting support from urban and rural areas: Grewal

Hitting back at opponents, senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal said the saffron party was getting full public support, both in rural and urban areas.

Addressing a public gathering in favour of party’s Dera Bassi candidate Sanjeev Khanna after inaugurating his election office, Grewal claimed that the BJP was moving ahead strongly to form the next government in Punjab.