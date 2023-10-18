Rahul Gandhi should launch 'Congress Jodo Yatra instead of Bharat Jodo Yatra': Shehzad Poonawalla

Talking to reporters here, the national spokesperson of the BJP claimed the Congress was dealing with rifts among its leaders in poll-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Taking a swipe at the Congress over the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, Poonawalla said the task of uniting India was done by Vallabhbhai Patel.

"They should take out Congress Jodo Yatra instead of Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul ji should kick it off from Rajasthan," he said and referred to the power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Poonawalla also alleged corruption in the construction of the Chambal Riverfront in Kota which was inaugurated recently.

The BJP leader said when he reached here, people told him that the "Congress has a Kalmadi in Kota".

"Who is Congress party's Kalmadi in Kota?" he asked, referring to Suresh Kalmadi, who was an accused in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam case.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be held next month.

