Supreme Court allows UP panchayat polls counting, no victory rallies permitted

The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed the Uttar Pradesh government and State Election Commission to go ahead with the counting of votes polled during the rural body elections in the state earlier in April, starting Sunday. The top court, however, said that no victory rallies shall be permitted during or after the counting of votes.

It added that Class I gazetted officials will be responsible for adherence to Covid-19 protocols at each counting centre. The SEC assured the top court all guidelines will be followed and no victory procession will be allowed.

