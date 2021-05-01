Home / Elections / Supreme Court allows UP panchayat polls counting, no victory rallies permitted
Supreme Court allows UP panchayat polls counting, no victory rallies permitted

The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed the Uttar Pradesh government and State Election Commission to go ahead with the counting of votes polled during the rural body elections in the state earlier in April, starting Sunday. The top court, however, said that no victory rallies shall be permitted during or after the counting of votes.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Voters standing in a queue showing their voter IDs to cast vote in Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election, in Mathura on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

It added that Class I gazetted officials will be responsible for adherence to Covid-19 protocols at each counting centre. The SEC assured the top court all guidelines will be followed and no victory procession will be allowed.

