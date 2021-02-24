AMMK to hold crucial meeting tomorrow, Sasikala asks Amma's true followers to join hands

The Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) is scheduled to hold meeting of its executive council in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The meeting is is expected to take place through video conferencing.

The AMMK was formed by Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran in 2018 as a breakaway faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The meeting is being organised in the wake of Assembly elections due in the state in a few months.

The political landscape in the state has become interesting since the release of Sasikala after completing a four-year prison term in Bengaluru in a corruption case. After her release, Sasikala had asserted that she will not be cowed down by "oppression" and said she would engage in active politics.

Sasikala was expelled from the AIADMK in 2017 after the death of party stalwart and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalithaa. On Wednesday, Sasikala paid tribute to Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary and appealed to her 'true followers' to join hands and post a spectacular victory in the coming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

"True followers of Jayalalithaa should come together and remember that the goal is winning it big in the assembly elections," Sasikala said while addressing the AMMK cadres.

She also appealed the workers "work like a bee" unitedly for poll victory.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami had accused AMMK leader Dhinakaran of conspiring to break the party, but asserted that his dreams will not fructify as the worker-dominated AIADMK will remain united.

The party put up a show of unity on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary with leaders lighting lamps in their respective residences symbolising loyalty to AIADMK.

Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, in an apparent message of unity at the level of top leadership, exchanged 'cakes' after cutting a massive 73-kg cake at the party headquartes. The two leaders also presided over several events organised as part of the anniversary celebrations like an 'Annadhanam' (mass feeding).