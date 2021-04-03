PM Modi first Indian PM to visit Jaffna after bombarding on houses, says Nadda in Tamil Nadu

Days before polling in Tamil Nadu, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first PM to visit Jaffna in Sri Lanka where houses were bombarded and got them reconstructed.

The Jaffna area has a majority Tamil population. The area witnessed a brutal civil war between the LTTE and Sri Lankan forces that continued for several years and led to the loss of lives of thousands of people.

"Modi Ji is the first PM to visit Jaffna in Sri Lanka. He visited bombarded houses, got them reconstructed. He also sent Minister of External Affairs of India S Jaishankar to Sri Lanka and ensured that Tamil minorities were safe," he said while addressing a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Modakurichi.

The BJP president said the shooting on fishermen has stopped after Prime Minister Modi became the PM.

"Decades-old demand of DevendraKula community giving them rights of Vellalar has been accepted... Modi ji has brought Tamil Nadu into the mainstream. In the 13th Finance Commission, Tamil Nadu got only ₹94,000 crore. Under the 14th Finance Commission under PM Modi, Tamil Nadu got ₹5.42 lakh crore, 4.5 times more!" he said.

Nadda also pointed out Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was the first female Defence Minister of India, and Minister of External Affairs of India S Jaishankar -- both belong to Tamil Nadu.

He also counted the Central government's financial assistance to the state and said, "For metro rail, ₹3,770 crore has been given. For railways, ₹20,000 crore is being provided. This year, ₹2 lakh crore has been given for development in one year."

"A total of 11 medical colleges have been given to TN, the highest in India. Maximum beneficiaries of the MUDRA yojana are from Tamil Nadu. For silk, ₹1,600 crore have been allocated for its development... Thanjavur paintings, wood carvings, handloom weaving, stone carving, kalamkari - all of this are being encouraged under 'Vocal for Local'," he added.

Nadda said if people of Tamil Nadu want to stop land grabbing, goonda raj and power cuts have to stop and if religious and cultural sentiments need to be maintained in the state then they should elect AIADMK-BJP candidates.

Elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.