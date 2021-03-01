Rahul Gandhi attacks Palaniswami, talks about 'kind of leader' who can be CM
Congress leader Rhul Gandhi continued his attack on the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of crushing cultures. He was addressing the people of Kanyakumari in poll-bound Tamil Nadu after holding a roadshow.
"This election is about giving a message. First is, that our country is a country of different religions, cultures, languages, histories and we respect all that. We don't accept Narendra Modi's and RSS' attempt to humiliate and crush Tamil culture, language and Tamil history," said Gandhi.
Also watch: Centre used NEP as weapon to communalise, says Rahul Gandhi
He once again remembered former chief minister K Kamaraj, who he said truly represented Tamil Nadu.
"I was told that when Kamaraj ji died, his entire belongings were in one small suitcase. A leader like him truly represents Tamil people and their aspirations. He'd fight for his people, that's the kind of leader you need as chief minister," said Gandhi. He had talked about Kamaraj while addressing a rally in Tenkasi on Sunday.
The Congress leader came to Kanyakumari from Nagercoil where he said that history has shown nobody can rule Tamil Nadu other than the Tamil people.
"This election will show the same thing that only a person who truly represents the Tamil people can be a chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu chief minister (K Palaniswami) who bows to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never be able to do this. The chief minister should bow to the people of the state," said Gandhi.
Also Read: BJP using education to divide country, says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi is on a three-day tour of Tamil Nadu to campaign for his party head of the Assembly elections in the state.
Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.
Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah hits out at Congress, DMK over dynastic politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP using education to divide country: Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi invokes K Kamaraj, talks about the kind of leader Tamil Nadu wants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi dubs PM Modi a 'formidable enemy,' vows to defeat him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: First BSF contingent arrives in Madurai ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK seals poll deal with ally PMK, allots 23 of 234 seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democracy is dead in India, says Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smaller parties call on Kamal Haasan; prep for assembly polls due next month
- On Friday, a social organisation against corruption, Satta Panchayat Iyakkam joined hands with MNM. Former MLA Pazha Karuppiah who has been with both the DMK and AIADMK also joined MNM and will be contesting on the fledgling party’s ticket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu assembly elections: PMK to contest 23 seats in alliance with AIADMK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK, BJP commence talks on seat sharing in upcoming TN polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democracy doesn't die with a bang: Rahul Gandhi takes a jab at RSS
- Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day tour of Tamil Nadu where assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, G Kishan Reddy meets Tamil Nadu CM to discuss seat-sharing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan announces poll plan; talks about alliances, list of candidates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Dravidian fronts still key contenders for 234 seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu Election Date 2021: Voting on April 6, results to be out on May 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox