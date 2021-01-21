IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Us Presidential / President Joe Biden looks to galvanize Covid-19 fight, vaccinations as he takes office
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
us presidential

President Joe Biden looks to galvanize Covid-19 fight, vaccinations as he takes office

Joe Biden's first moves are intended to mark a sharp change from the Trump administration's Covid-19 pandemic response.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:51 AM IST

President Joe Biden attempted to jump-start the US government's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, signing a string of executive orders intended to lead a country reeling from its worst public health crisis in more than a century.

Biden takes office a day after the United States marked a total of 400,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began spreading widely last March. Vaccination programs have lagged far behind the target of 20 million Americans inoculated by the end of 2020.

"We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus and must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation," Biden, a 78-year-old Democrat, said in his inauguration speech.

The United States has reported nearly 200,000 new Covid-19 infections and 3,000 deaths per day on a seven-day rolling average, according to Reuters data. More than 123,000 Americans were hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Wednesday.

Although the US government has sent roughly 36 million doses of two approved vaccines to states so far, only 16.5 million have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of those shots have gone to healthcare workers and nursing home residents, with Americans deemed "non-essential workers" by the government told they would likely wait months for their turn.

The actions Biden signed on Wednesday included a mask mandate on federal property and for federal employees, an order to establish a new White House office coordinating the response to the virus and halting the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization, aides said.

The Biden administration also intends to join the COVAX alliance, an initiative led by the World Health Organization and two other groups that seeks to secure greater access to Covid-19 vaccines for poor countries.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the re-engagement of the United States with WHO, said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, adding it was "absolutely critical" for a better coordinated global response against Covid-19.

"With vaccines being a critical tool in the battle against Covid-19, the United States joining and supporting the COVAX facility will give momentum to efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all countries," Dujarric said.

FACE MASK DEBATE

Biden's first moves are intended to mark a sharp change from the Trump administration's pandemic response, which critics called ineffectual and uncoordinated. After taking the oath of office at a scaled-back inauguration ceremony, Biden conducted a silent prayer for the Americans who have perished in the pandemic.

Biden was also poised to nominate an acting US surgeon general as soon as Wednesday, MSNBC reported, following the resignation of Trump appointee Jerome Adams.

Biden's executive actions, particularly the mask mandate, are also intended to set an example for state and local officials as they try to rein in the virus. Lockdown orders and business closures imposed by political leaders have thrown millions of Americans out of work and hobbled the US economy.

The federal mask mandate plan drew praise from the nation's top business lobby on Wednesday, with US Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark calling it "a smart and practical approach."

Scientists and public health experts have said face masks can help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus, but face coverings have become a flashpoint in American life reflecting the nation's larger political divide.

Trump, who contracted Covid-19 last autumn, rejected calls for a national mask mandate and held largely maskless campaign rallies. Biden's campaign initially stuck to virtual events before expanding to other masked and socially distant gatherings.

There were few face masks as Trump departed Washington on Wednesday morning. Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump painted his administration as a victim of the virus.

"We got hit. Nobody blames us for that. The whole world got it," he said of the pandemic's toll on the economy. He later touted the development of a vaccine as a "miracle" before paying his respects to people and families impacted by the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
President Joe Biden leaves after attending a virtual swearing in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden leaves after attending a virtual swearing in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday. (AP Photo )
us presidential

From immigration to health: Biden moves swiftly to unwind Trump policies

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Joe Biden’s aides say he’ll sign more Day One executive actions than any of his predecessors, to be followed by additional regulatory and policy changes over the coming weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday.(Bloomberg Photo )
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday.(Bloomberg Photo )
us presidential

On Day 1, Biden sets the ball rolling on immigration, climate change, Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:28 AM IST
“There’s no time to start like today," Joe Biden said in his first comments to reporters as president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harris had struck a chord with Tamil people when she called out to her “chithis” (‘aunts’ in Tamil) during a speech in August.(File Photo)
Harris had struck a chord with Tamil people when she called out to her “chithis” (‘aunts’ in Tamil) during a speech in August.(File Photo)
us presidential

Ancestral village in Tamil Nadu celebrates Kamala Harris' feat

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Villagers have been lighting fireworks and distributing sweets, while posters of Harris were pasted on the walls of the village, and children flashed placards featuring the first person of South Asian descent and the first woman to rise to the office of the US vice-president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
us presidential

'Day of history, hope': US President Joe Biden

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:38 AM IST
With his hand on a five-inch thick heirloom Bible that has been in his family for more than a century, Biden took the oath of office administered by US Chief Justice John Roberts that binds the president to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outgoing US President Donald Trump steps into his limo after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump steps into his limo after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
us presidential

'We will be back in some form,' Trump vows at end of tumultuous presidency

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:32 AM IST
The Republican president departed the White House with his wife, Melania, saying it had been a great honor to serve and giving a final wave as he boarded the Marine One helicopter for Joint Base Andrews, where he delivered farewell remarks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday. (AP Photo )
us presidential

Joe Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Joe Biden was eager to go big early, with an ambitious first 100 days including a push to speed up the distribution of Covid-19 vaccinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden walks to the podium to swear in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House.(Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden walks to the podium to swear in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House.(Reuters Photo )
us presidential

'Going home': Joe Biden's surreal walk to the White House

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Joe Biden popped the surreality of the moment with a quip as he made the short walk to the White House with Jill, followed closely by Vice President Kamala Harris and her family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
us presidential

Prez Joe Biden looks to galvanize Covid fight, vaccinations as he takes office

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Joe Biden's first moves are intended to mark a sharp change from the Trump administration's Covid-19 pandemic response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, followed by her husband Doug Emhoff, left, leaves the Senate chamber after swearing in.(AP Photo )
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, followed by her husband Doug Emhoff, left, leaves the Senate chamber after swearing in.(AP Photo )
us presidential

Kamala Harris' ancestral village rejoices with fervour as 'she scripts history'

ANI, Thulasendrapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:41 AM IST
People in Thulasendrapuram village, the native village of Harris' mother, were seen applauding and hooting while Harris was taking an oath to the office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden looks up as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
President Joe Biden looks up as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
us presidential

US Prez Joe Biden says Donald Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:57 AM IST
It was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors, after he opted to skip Biden's inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
us presidential

Jill Biden: Profile of academic who will be the next US first lady

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Mrs Biden previously held the title of 'Second Lady' while her husband served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017. Her work during this period included promoting community colleges, advocating for military families and raising awareness about breast cancer prevention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
us presidential

'...And if you still disagree': Joe Biden's message of democracy for detractors

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Let's start afresh, show respect to one another, Biden appeals to America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of the US Supreme Court (AFP)
File photo of the US Supreme Court (AFP)
us presidential

Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inaugural

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST
"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," said high court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.(AFP)
us presidential

Joe Biden plans sweeping executive orders to unwind Trump legacy on Day 1

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:15 PM IST
President-elect Joe Biden plans to begin immediately unwinding President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, climate and other issues on Wednesday with at least 15 executive actions, including moves to reverse U.S. withdrawals from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris will be the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American Vice-President of the US.(Instagram)
Kamala Harris will be the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American Vice-President of the US.(Instagram)
us presidential

5 things to know about Kamala Harris' political career

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Kamala Harris will be taking oath as the Vice-President of the United States on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP