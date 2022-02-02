Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Akhilesh promises: Priests, Ramayana artistes will get honorarium if SP comes to power
Akhilesh promises: Priests, Ramayana artistes will get honorarium if SP comes to power

Akhilesh also promised that temples in the state will be conserved, Shravan yatra will be restarted, and fake cases filed against Brahmins will be scrapped.
Akhilesh said this to a delegation of several Brahmin organisations that called on him at the party’s state headquarters, on Tuesday (HT File Photo)
Akhilesh said this to a delegation of several Brahmin organisations that called on him at the party's state headquarters, on Tuesday (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has said that if the Samajwadi Party forms the government in the upcoming state elections, then the temples in the state will be conserved, temple priests along with the priests of Kashi Vishawanath temple, will be given an honorarium, Ramayana artistes too will be given an honorarium, Shravan yatra will be restarted, and fake cases filed against Brahmins will be scrapped.

Akhilesh said this to a delegation of several Brahmin organisations that called on him at the party’s state headquarters, on Tuesday, with their memorandum of demands, said a statement by SP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

The delegation pledged support to the SP. The delegation demanded that if the SP government returned in the state then it should restore Lord Parshuram Jayanti as a public holiday, form a commission to protect Brahmin interest, Sanskrit, Karm-kand, and to promote jyotish (astrology), and also to pay some honorarium to priests in temples.

MLA Vinay Shakar Tiwari led the delegation of various Brahmin organisations.

