BJP is ‘asli Samajwadi’, SP ‘khotey sikkey’, says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday pitched the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the ‘asli Samajwadi (real socialists)’ while dismissing the opposition Samajwadi Party as ‘khotey sikkey (fake coins)’ which have no value.

“True socialists are those who ensure people don’t suffer from ‘bhookh aur bhay (hunger and fear)’ and that is something our government did by providing double ration and ensuring security to the people. We are the real Samajwadis as well as rashtrawadis (patriots),” Rajnath said while addressing a public meeting in Ramnagar assembly segment in Barabanki.

“We are a party which fulfills our commitments. That is our biggest USP,” he said.

Rajnath also said India’s global standing has gone up under the BJP rule. “In Uri and Pulwama attacks, when I was the union home minister, after consultation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s armed forces gave a befitting reply to those who were behind the attack through surgical and air strikes. These strikes sent an unequivocal message to those fomenting trouble in India to not take India lightly,” he added, describing SP as ‘nakli Samajwadi (fake socialists).’

“As far as UP is concerned, our chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ensured rule of law and ensured Mafiosi were behind bars. Further, the CM ordered demolition of illegal properties of mafiosi and in its place schools and hospitals are coming up now,” he said.

“If you re-elect a BJP government in UP, the road network in the state would be even better,” he said.

“The Ayushman Bharat free medical insurance facility provides for up to ₹5 lakh insurance cover to poor. This scheme is unique and there is no such scheme anywhere across the globe. Similarly, tap water in each household scheme is another revolutionary step of Modi,” Rajnath said in Barabanki, from where he recalled how he, as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was elected a lawmaker from Barabanki’s Haidergarh assembly segment. “I always have a special relationship with Barabanki and my doors are always open for you,” said Rajnath.