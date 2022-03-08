Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Holi will be more colourful now: BJP minister on exit polls
Holi will be more colourful now: BJP minister on exit polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday welcomed exit poll results predicting its return to power in UP.
On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed exit poll results which predicted its return to power in UP. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday welcomed the exit poll results that predicted a return of its government to power in UP.

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said he was confident that BJP would form the government again in UP. Pandey said, “Holi (March 19) would be even more colourful now.”

“The kind of help for the poor that was done by PM Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has helped the state. Modiji assured the people on the issue of stray cattle,” Pandey said.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev said: “I think with the work that has been done for the poor by the BJP government, we are set to form the government again in Uttar Pradesh.”

“The double engine BJP government’s commitment for poor, women safety, ensuring rule of law, for effective Covid management, all played a part,” he said.

UP BJP spokesman Manish Shukla welcomed the exit poll results.

“As a political party, the work done for the poor and needy during Covid was a game turner of sorts,” Shukla said. “We are confident that the exit poll findings would be ratified on March 10 when results are declared,” he added.

