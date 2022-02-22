Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Melania Trump told Modi she'd only visit schools built by Kejriwal: Delhi CM
UP Assembly polls 2022: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed former US First Lady Melania Trump told Prime Minister Modi she wanted to visit a school built by the AAP government in national capital
Published on Feb 22, 2022 07:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday invoked former US president Donald Trump's visit to India in 2020.

Addressing a poll rally in Rudhauli in Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal claimed that former US first lady Melania Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi she wanted to visit the government school built by the Delhi government.

“PM Modi tried to convince Melania Trump to visit the schools built by the BJP and those in Uttar Pradesh built by the Yogi Adityanath government. But the former US first lady made it clear she wanted to visit the Delhi government school,” he said. 

“Melania Trump was elated on visiting one of the schools built by the Aam Aadmi Party government. She spent an hour with the children in a classroom,” Kejriwal said.

Former US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania had visited India in early 2020. After attending a gala event hosted by Prime Minister Modi in Motera Stadium in Gujarat and a brief stopover at Taj Mahal in Agra, the Trumps were hosted in the national capital in the last leg of the tour. 

The then US First Lady had attended a Happiness Class in a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh area of the capital. 

Invoking Melania Trump is being seen as Kejriwal's latest poll pitch to project the development work done by his government in Delhi in the field of education. 

Complete UP election coverage here
 

 


 

