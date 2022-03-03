Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi on Friday
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi on Friday

PM Narendra Modi will start the roadshow by garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Maldahiya area in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI File)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 10:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi on Friday.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said that Prime Minister Modi would start the roadshow by garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Maldahiya area at around 2 pm on Friday.

“Kashi people are more desperate than BJP workers to give a grand welcome to their MP and Prime Minister of the country in Banaras. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the public regarding PM’s roadshow,” said Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava.

Srivastava said that the roadshow will be 3.1 km long and is scheduled to start from Maldahiya intersection and will go up to Baba Vishwanath Dham via Lahurabir, Kabirchaura, Lohatia, Maidagin, Nichibagh, Chowk. Srivastava said the PM will offer prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and will then go to BHU to garland the statue of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

PM Modi will be spending the night in Varanasi, Srivastava added.

Commissioner of police, A Satish Ganesh, on Thursday, held a meeting with police personnel to ensure tight security arrangements on the route of the roadshow. Police personnel will be deployed on the rooftops, and drones will be used to monitor the entire route, the police said.

Thursday, March 03, 2022
