'Rahul Gandhi trusts China': In UP poll campaign, Rajnath Singh's searing attack

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday campaigned in Mathura, in western Uttar Pradesh where voting will be held for the first phase of assembly elections on 10th February. Singh raised the Galwan clashes issue, attacking the Congress party and its former president Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of not trusting the valour of Indian soldiers and relying on the Chinese media instead.

“We have given message to world that India is not weak nation now. We can cross border and attack,” the defence minister said about the June 2020 skirmish in the eastern Ladakh sector.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that many Indian jawans were killed in Galwan and few of China. He trusted the Chinese media. The Australian media reported that 38 to 50 Chinese were killed. The Congress leader does not trust valour of our army jawans,” he added.

Singh further said that as the defence minister, he is of firm belief that no one can attack the pride of India.

Talking about the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh, the defence minister said that the chief minister has succeeded in maintaining law and order in the state and deserves to be applauded.

“Criminals are running away; the properties of mafia are being demolished. UP is on the path of progress. Expressways are coming up, roads are being built to connect tehsils and block headquarters,” Singh said. He was campaigning for BJP candidate Pooran Prakash.

He then trained guns on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said it practices appeasement politics and looks for religion-based politics.

“Politics is for making society, nation and not only for making government. Politics should be of justice and growth. We believe in Vasudhev Kurumbakam. The BJP not going to accept politics based on division,” said the defence minister.

He said if other parties had complied with the promises made by leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, India would have been different.

“Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in 1951 election mentioned in the manifesto of Jan Sangh to end Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but we could not get majority in Parliament. Once we got the majority, we abolished Article 370,” said Singh.

Urging the voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the BJP, Singh said, “Vote for BJP candidate if you want to have a new Uttar Pradesh, and a new Bharat.”

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases - on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 seats. The party had secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. The SP had bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 while the Congress could manage to win only seven seats.