Road show in Ayodhya: Yogi asks people not to believe those opened fire on kar sevaks

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) at his road show in Ayodhya on Thursday and urged people not to believe those who ordered firing on kar sevaks (in 1990).

He also assured saints and traders of Ayodhya that no development work will be carried out in the temple town without their consent.

The state government’s road widening project in Ayodhya is facing stiff resistance from traders.

Besides holding a road show, Yogi addressed public meetings in favour of the BJP candidates in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath said the world would smile when Ram Lalla (the infant Ram) shifts to the under-construction Ram temple that is expected to come up in Ayodhya by 2023. He emphasised that those who ruled the state earlier were afraid of visiting, or even talking about, Ayodhya.

He also addressed a rally in Barabanki’s Ramnagar area, where he claimed that the previous Akhilesh Yadav government did not provide electricity to people on Holi and Diwali, but there was always power on Eid and Muharram.

“But with us (in power), there is no discrimination,” Yogi said.

In Ayodhya, a large number of people turned up at the road show which started with the chanting of Vedic mantras from Tedi Bazar and ended at Ram Ki Paidi, covering a distance of about eight kilometres in over two hours.

People welcomed the chief minister with rose petals and flowers from rooftops. Standing atop a truck converted into a makeshift rath, Yogi greeted them.

Addressing the gathering at the end of the road show, the chief minister said: “The Prime Minister has helped return the lost glory of Ayodhya.”

“After 500 years, Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya,” he said.

“The double engine BJP government has taken a pledge to develop Ayodhya into a religious and cultural centre,” he said.

“Only Ram Bhakts can do this and not those who had opened fire on Ram Bhakts,” the chief minister said.

Continuing his attack on the Samajwadi Party, he said: “Those who had opened fire on kar sevaks will also come to you to seek votes. Do not believe them.”

“Earlier, CMs used to avoid coming to Ayodhya, fearing loss of vote bank. But I am the first chief minister who came to Ayodhya about 50 times in five years,” said Yogi Adityanath. In view of apparent resentment in Ayodhya against the road widening project that would displace around 750 shops and commercial establishments, he also tried to address the fears of traders.

“I assure saints and traders of Ayodhya that no project will be executed (in Ayodhya) without their consent,” he said. He also announced constitution of Purohit Kalyan Board for the saints of Ayodhya. “Only BJP can organise Deepotsav and not SP and BSP,” he said, urging people to ensure victory of BJP candidates on all five assembly seats of Ayodhya district. Polling in Ayodhya would be held in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly election on February 27.