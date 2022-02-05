Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Shamli: Development and bulldozer to move together, says Yogi
uttar pradesh assembly election

Shamli: Development and bulldozer to move together, says Yogi

At an election rally in Shamli, Yogi began his speech by wishing people a Happy Basant Panchmi, before launching a scathing attack on the alliance of SP and RLD.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to address an election rally in Shamli on Saturday. (Agency)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 07:47 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that development and bulldozer will move together -- development for people and bulldozer for criminals – when he retains power after March 10.

Speaking at an election rally in Shamli, Yogi began his speech by extending his good wishes to the people for ‘Basant Panchmi’ and then made a scathing attack on the alliance of SP and RLD.

He appealed to the people to ensure the victory of the BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections “to prevent ‘palayan’ like in Kairana and Kandhla and riots like that of Muzaffarnagar.”

Equating ‘palayan’ of Kairana with that of exodus of Pandits from Kashmir, Yogi reiterated that now “sisters and daughters are not only safe in Kandhla and Kairana but in the entire state.”

He said that being a double engine government “we did what we promised. Hard-core criminals, who used to kill traders in broad daylight, are now surrendering in police stations.”

The chief minister said that the intentions of BSP and SP were not good. Without naming anybody, he said: “Uncle and nephew would go on extorting money after announcement of vacancies in their government.”

Targeting RLD president Jayant Choudhary and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi said one of the boys of the alliance, who are roaming around to mislead the people, was patronising rioters after instigating riots and other boy was watching it from Delhi.

He said the list of their candidates is full of criminals and perpetrators of riots. “But people of the area will no more tolerate threat and hooligans. They can’t provide security to sisters, daughters and traders,” Yogi asserted.

Yogi claimed that local BJP leaders protected traders and victims of riots.

The chief minister earlier visited the district hospital and reviewed the Covid situation in the district. He said that the state government had efficiently controlled the third wave of Covid.

Saturday, February 05, 2022
