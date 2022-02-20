UP CM holds road show in Lucknow’s Telibagh, says BJP will be back to power

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a road show in Telibagh area of the state capital on Sunday evening. Telibagh is a part of Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency from where former Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh is in the fray as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. Sarojini Nagar will to polls in the fourth phase on February 23 (Wednesday).

The song “Chahe jitna jor laga lo, chahe jitna shor macha lo, jitengi BJP hi, aayenge fir se Yogi ji, aayenge fir se Yogi ji (No matter how hard other parties try, no matter how much they shout but only BJP will win and Yogi ji will come to power again)” was played all along the two-kilometre stretch of Telibagh market when the CM reached there. The road show started from Hanuman temple (the starting point of market) and ended at Shani Dev temple (the concluding point of the market).

The entire stretch abounded with human size cut-outs of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, saffron and green balloons, hoardings as well as banners of the BJP. People walking around chanted “Jai Sri Ram” while holding BJP flags and having its scarf around their necks.

The CM started the road show by offering prayers at the Hanuman temple at around 6.25 pm and thereafter climbed atop a decked up mini truck. He along with Rajeshwar Singh and cabinet minister Mohsin Raza greeted people during nearly 70-minute road show. While concluding the event, Yogi said, “There is no need to support and vote the SP as the BJP is coming back to power.”

Talking to ANI, the CM reiterated that it was 80 versus 20’ election wherein 80 percent were with the BJP while the remaining 20 percent supported the other parties.

