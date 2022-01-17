UP elections: BJP to hold meeting today to discuss poll strategy, manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold an important meeting on Monday to discuss the election strategy and the manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be attending the meeting along with other party leaders.

The meeting comes two days after the BJP released the list of candidates for 57 out of 58 seats in the first phase and 48 out of 55 in the second phase.

On Monday, a discussion will also be held on the remaining eight candidates of the first and second phases. A strategy will also be formulated regarding the candidates for the remaining phases.

Last week, the BJP held three marathon meetings to finalise names of candidates and discuss seat-sharing with its allies for the assembly elections.

The meetings were chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, and attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan among others.

Shah conducted a sector-wise review of six areas and took feedback from the regional in charge about the ground reality in UP.

The BJP, which is aiming to form the government in the state for a second consecutive time, has been hit by mass resignations over the past few days.

Many ministers in the state cabinet along with other party leaders have jumped ship to the opposition Samajwadi Party, the most prominent one being former state labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya.

After reaching out to them, the BJP has hit out at its rebel leaders with UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh describing the resignations as a case of pride coming before the fall.

Elections to 403 assembly constituencies will take place in seven phases starting from February 10 and ending on March 7. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 10.