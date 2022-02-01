UP Polls: Nominations begin for 5th phase, 114 forms sold in Prayagraj on day 1

On the first day of nomination for the fifth phase of UP assembly polls, a total of 114 forms were sold in Prayagraj between 11am and 3pm, said district election officer.

District election officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri said a maximum of three persons, including candidate, were allowed to enter the collectorate premises to collect the nomination form amid five layers of security and a Covid helpdesk to check all visitors.

“Maximum 15 forms were sold in Allahabad North and Allahabad South, followed by 14 each for Pratappur and Allahabad West, 10 for Phulpur, nine each for Phaphamau, Meja and Bara, six each for Soraon and Handia, four for Karchana and three for Koraon assembly constituency,” Khatri said.

For the sale of nomination papers for nine assembly constituencies’ of Phaphamau, Spraon, Phulpur, Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karchana, Allahabad West and Koraon, arrangements have been made on the collectorate premises while counters have been set up in Sadar tehsil for the remaining three assembly constituencies of Allahabad North, Allahabad West and Bara.

All counters have an SDM/ACL level official as returning officer. Barricading has been done in collectorate and Sadar Tehsil both.

District election office has set up clocks and CCTV cameras at all counters of nomination so that the exact time of arrival of the candidates can be recorded. Nominations can be filed till February 8 barring February 6 which is a holiday.

As per schedule, scrutiny of nomination papers will be done from 11 am on February 9 while withdrawal of nominations will take place after 3 pm on February 11. Election symbol allotment will be done on February 11 at 3 pm with voting takes place on February 27 and counting on March 10.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj region’s Pratapgarh district also saw sale of 46 nomination papers while Kaushambi saw sale of 34 nomination papers on the first day.

PHOTO CAPTION: Nomination paper being taken by a Congress office bearer for party’s Phulpur candidate in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT)

K Sandeep Kumar

9415235145