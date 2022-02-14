UP polls: Parties announce string of sops to woo students

The manifestos of major political parties in Uttar Pradesh, where the first phase of polling was held on February 10, have announced a string of sops and freebies to woo students. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced free education till graduation for children of labourers, 100% financial help to dalit students admitted in any national institute of repute and free scooty to meritorious girl students.

The BJP also promised reformation of the basic education infrastructure, a higher education renovation mission, digital learning academies in Lucknow and Noida, budgetary allocation of ₹2500 crore for setting up ITIs in each block.

The Samajwadi Party has announced that all class 12 passed students of Uttar Pradesh will receive free laptops. The party had come to power in 2012, riding on the poll promise of distributing laptops to students and distributed nearly 17 lakh of these devices.

The Samajwadi Party manifesto also said that girls’ education will be made free of cost from kindergarten till post-graduation. The SP promised Kanya Vidya Dhan Yojana will be re-implemented under which all girls, who have passed class 12, will receive a lump sum payment of ₹36,000.

The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said quality primary education will be provided with the establishment of model schools. The number of seats in universities will be doubled. The BJP and SP manifestos were released on February 8 within hours of each other. The next day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra her party manifesto, which says that if the party comes to power in the state than SC/ST students will be given free education from kindergarten to post-graduate level. Priyanka said while fee hike will be controlled, public libraries with internet facilities will be opened at the block level.

“Two lakh teachers will be recruited and Shiksha Mitras will be made permanent on basis of their experience and expertise and vacant post of Sanskrit and Urdu teachers in the state will also be filled,” she said. The Bahujan Samaj Party does not release a manifesto. BSP chief Mayawati, in her meetings with people, talked about giving free education to children of the marginalised and weaker sections.

THE FOCAL POINT

Aspiring teachers, unemployed youth and students have remained the focal point of the Yogi government before the state assembly elections.

Besides clearing appointments of thousands of primary teachers, the state government distributed mobile phones and smartphones to college students. It also increased honorarium of cooks who prepare mid-day meal in government schools.

For instance, to woo parents of students going to government schools, the government transferred ₹1100 for each student to buy uniform in November 2021. Basic education minister Satish Dwivedi said the money was sent to the accounts of the parents of 1.8 crore students. The next month, the state government began the scheme for distribution of tablets and smartphones to one crore college students. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the drive to distribute the tablets and smartphones to the students from Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A few days later, on December 29, the monthly honorarium of 27,546 part-time instructors of the state was increased by ₹2,000, while the honorarium of 3.78 lakh cooks was raised by ₹500 per month. The announcement was made about a week before the election schedule was declared on January 8 and the model code of conduct came into force.

APPOINTMENT OF TEACHERS

Further, the state government cleared the appointment of 1.5 lakh teachers last year with the chief minister himself giving appointment letters to the newly recruited teachers.

“Sarkar ko logon ki yaad sirf chunav se pehle aati hai isiliye ye sari ghosnaye voting se pehle ki jati hai. (The government remembers the public just before elections, that’s us why all announcements are made right before the elections),”said Rishab Sharma, a teacher aspirant who was part of the protests demanding appointments.

While the people in the government claim the announcements are promises that are being fulfilled, political experts categorise them as dole to woo voters.

“Giving election-eve bonanza to different sections of voters is done to earn their goodwill and support. These actions may lessen anti- incumbency sentiments and help the ruling party in creating a feel-good factor in its favour. The other important aspect is that a majority of beneficiaries had suffered most from Covid-19 and also from the current inflation resulting in erosion of their incomes. Enhancing their emoluments and income may, to some extent, cushion the adverse political impact of the above events,” said Yashvir Tyagi, former head of the economics department, Lucknow University.

Kiron Chopra, a Lucknow-based entrepreneur, said, “It is not unusual for the government giving out dole right before elections. At the same time, the concern is the sustainability of these announcements.”

Prof Mohd Muzammil, former vice chancellor of Rohilkhand (Bareilly) and Agra University, said, “In state elections, two factors play an important role: employment and overall improvement in living conditions. It is to be seen how direct transfer of money or commodities will improve education performance, particularly the quality of education in view of the large number of positions of teachers at all levels lying vacant.”

On the other hand, the opposition parties call out the government for making these announcements a bit too late.

Samajwadi Party leader Abhishek Mishra, former minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government, said, “All these sops and doles announced by the BJP ahead of elections will have no impact. Voters today are well informed that these promises were made to them during the 2017 assembly election and it was all there in their party’s manifesto.”

