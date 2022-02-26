UP polls: PM to interact with BJP booth level workers in Kashi on Feb 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 20,000 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth level workers of eight assembly segments of Varanasi at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) ground in temple town on Sunday, said BJP Kashi city unit president Vidyasagar Rai. He will also take feedback about the polls from the party workers.

Rai and BJP district unit president Hansaraj Vishwakarma gave this information in a press conference here on Saturday. Rai further said all preparations for the PM’s programme had been made. He said the PM’s interaction with party workers will infuse a fresh zeal in them during election time. Asked if PM Modi would camp in Varanasi for three days after the interaction, Rai said the PM will go back to Delhi after Sunday’s event. On if PM Modi would visit Varanasi again on March 3, Rai said the programme hadn’t been finalised yet. However, a well-placed source in the BJP said PM’s visit to Kashi was most likely on March 3.

In view of the PM’s proposed visit, commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh and other top security officials inspected the venue. Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the PM’s programme. BJP Kashi region president Mahesh Chand Srivastava said the PM will give mantra of “Booth Vijay” to all the booth level workers, including booth presidents, of 3361 booths of 33 divisions in the eight assembly segments of Varanasi. Srivastava along with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also inspected the venue.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said the event will be of over two hours. Booth level workers have been urged to reach the ground by 2pm. Assembly elections in Varanasi are scheduled in the seventh and the last phase on March 7. In 2017, BJP and its allies had won all eight seats, including BJP-6, Apna Dal (S)-1 and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP)-1 of Varanasi. This time, the SBSP is contesting the UP polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.