UP polls: Priyanka holds two road shows in Prayagraj region

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday held a road show in Colonelganj and Katra localities of Allahabad North assembly constituency of Prayagraj to garner support for her party on the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of polling of the ongoing UP assembly polls. Later Priyanka held a similar road show in the neighbouring Pratapgarh district. Prayagraj region comprising Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi districts will go to polls on Sunday (February 27).

Congress’ road show-cum-door-to-door campaign got under way from Swaraj Bhawan—the ancestral home of the Nehru family—where Priyanka moved along with party candidate from Allahabad North assembly seat Anugrah Narayan Singh. The nearly hour-long road show ended at tthe designated culmination point near Lakshmi Talkies.

The duo was greeted by a crowd at various intersections. Some people showered flower petals on them from rooftops and balconies as they passed through the roads of the area. Some young girls waved at Priyanka near the Allahabad University crossing while others threw flowers at her.

Priyanka distributed pink-coloured friendship bands and her party’s mini calendars among the crowd bearing the Congress slogan “ladki hoon lad sakti hoon” (I am a girl and I can fight). She also gave autographs to those willing to have one along the way. At one crossing, riding on the shoulders of her father, eight-year-old Manyata cried out Priyanka’s name while holding a garland in her hand. Priyanka stopped and allowed Manyata to garland her and in turn gave her a friendship band.

The road show having many senior Congress leaders, including Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad, All India Congress Committee secretary Bajirao Khade, UPCC executive member Kishore Varshney and Congress city unit president Pradeep Mishra Anshuman besides Congress, Youth Congress and National Students Union of India (NSUI) workers passed through Colonelganj police station road and Katra market before reaching Netram crossing where Priyanka got down. Anugrah Narayan Singh and other Congress leaders ensured that the road show formally concluded near Lakshmi Talkies.