UP polls: SP patronising terrorists, playing with country’s security, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday continued his attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) alleging the father of one of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case was seen campaigning for the SP in Uttar Pradesh.

A special court in Gujarat on Friday (February 18) sentenced 38 convicts to death in the serial blasts case in which 56 people were killed. “Eight among these convicts were from Uttar Pradesh and father of one of them is a Samajwadi Party office-bearer and even campaigned for the party,” Yogi alleged.

Asking “why (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav had given no explanation about this”, the CM urged people “to not vote in favour of those who patronised terrorism and compromised national security.”

He was addressing a public meeting in favour of BJP candidates at Dhakerwa in Nighasan constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri in the last leg of electioneering for the fourth phase of polling. Lakhimpur Kheri will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 23 (Wednesday).

“Vote for BJP candidates in maximum number so that UP continues to be a terror free and lawful state,” the CM urged people. Yogi’s was the first public meeting by any prominent BJP leader in Nighasan area this poll season. The CM further said there was lawlessness across the state during the previous regime.

“Before 2017, festivals in UP were followed by curfews, lawlessness and hooliganism while festivals were restricted to just ‘Saifai Mahotsav’,” he said. “Today (under the BJP rule), festivals mean Ayodhya’s ‘Deepotsav’, Mathura and Vrindavan’s ‘Rangotsav’, Kashi’s ‘Dev Deepawali’ and foundation day of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Terming the SP’s poll promise of 300 units of free electricity a big lie, the CM said, “Those who make these promises failed to do so when in power. The Samajwadi Party forced the state into darkness during its regime (2012-17).”

Accusing the SP, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress of having gone missing during the pandemic and ridiculing Covid vaccine, Yogi urged Kheri voters to make these parties go missing in the UP polls.”

Enumerating the various welfare schemes of his government, the CM said, “The double engine government in UP provided double ration to 40 lakh Kheri people every month while during the previous regime the funds reached only SP’s ‘Itra Wale Mitras’ (perfume makers and SP’s friends.”

He also reminded the people how his government provided a medical college to Kheri with regular courses to start by 2023, loan waiver to farmers and benefits of other welfare schemes to others.

“BJP did this as party’s sympathy was with these people while the Samajwadi Party had sympathy for criminals and terrorists,” the CM said. Earlier, he said “the third phase polling in UP had established that BJP was all set to form the next government in UP with a massive majority.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president and Dhaurahra MP Rekha Verma, district BJP chief Sunil Singh, district vice president Anurag Ji, Gyani Gurtej Singh, party candidates Shashank Singh Verma and Vinod Shankar Awasthi were prominent among those present on the occasion.