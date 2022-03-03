UP Polls: BJP government just showing off on rescue mission in Ukraine, says Jayant

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday alleged that the BJP government did not care for Indians stranded in Ukraine and was only making tall claims on the crisis.

He was addressing a joint rally of SP and alliance partners – SP, RLD, SBSP and PSP-L. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was also present on the dais in support of the alliance, led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday promised that his government would leave no stone unturned to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Chaudhary said, “There is too much showing off. By mentioning ‘Operation Ganga’ in a poll rally, Modi tried to politicise the operation. It shows that the ruling party is more concerned about the UP elections and doesn’t care for the people stranded in Ukraine.”

He, however, expressed optimism that all Indians would be back home safe as the name of the operation is Ganga. He said he prays for peace in Ukraine and safety of Indians.

Chaudhary said that three decades ago, when Kuwait war took place, lakhs of people of India were stranded there. They were taken to Jordan border from there they were brought back to India. Those efforts were praised by the entire world.

SHIVPAL YADAV

Meanwhile, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav said “at the behest of the public, and to defeat the BJP,” he had ended his differences with Akhilesh. Now, it is the turn of the people to remove the BJP from power.

OM PRAKASH RAJBHAR

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar also flayed the BJP. He said the BJP was going to lose the UP assembly elections due to growing inflation, unemployment and various other issues.

Keshav Dev Maurya of Mahan Dal, Krishna Patel of Apna Dal (Kameravadi), Sanjay Chauhan of Janwadi Party (Socialist) were the other leaders of the alliance at the joint rally.

The event coincides with the sixth phase of assembly polls in the state on Thursday. The seventh and last phase of the polls will take place on March 7. Election results will be declared on March 10.